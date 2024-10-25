Lookman, 3 Other Nigerians Nominated for Men’s CAF Awards, As Boniface Surprisingly Misses Out
- The Confederation of African Football (CAF) has announced the men's nominees for its 2024 Awards
- Ademola Lookman was expectedly nominated for the Men's Best award while Victor Boniface missed out
- Nigeria received four nominations in three categories, including two nominees in the main category
The Confederation of African Football has released the list of nominees for its 2024 CAF Awards, and Nigeria received four nominations in three categories.
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface is a big talking point as he surprisingly misses out on the 10-man shortlist for the Men's Player of the Year.
The Super Eagles had two nominations in the Men's Best category, including top favourite Ademola Lookman and captain William Troost-Ekong.
The award ceremony will be held in Marrakech, Morocco, for the third successive year, as earlier confirmed by the organisation. Victor Osimhen and Asisat Oshoala won their awards in the same venue in 2023.
Legit.ng looks at the four Nigerians who received nominations.
1. Ademola Lookman
As expected, Atalanta and Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman was named in the 10-man shortlist for the Men's Player of the Year after a remarkable year for club and country. He is the leading favourite to win the award, with PSG and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi likely to challenge.
2. William Troost-Ekong
Not many expected Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong to be in the running for the award, but after winning the AFCON 2023 Player of the Tournament in a year that the award leans towards the championship, he deservedly received his nomination.
3. Stanley Nwabali
Nwabali rose to the ranks of the Super Eagles' first-choice goalkeeper at AFCON 2023 and produced strings of impressive performances, including the penalty heroics against South Africa in the semifinal. The Chippa United goalie is up against local South African rival Williams and others.
4. Super Eagles
The Nigerian senior men's national team was nominated for the Team of the Year. This is a category highly doubtful of coming home. AFCON 2023 winners Ivory Coast could be coasting home with this already. If only we had defeated them on February 11.
Boniface reacts to nomination snub
Legit.ng reported that Victor Boniface reacted to his nomination snub after the men's category for the 2024 CAF Awards was announced yesterday evening.
The Bayer Leverkusen star took his usual comic style but passed a profound message, detailing his achievements and adding a cheeky “but no AFCON” at the end.
Nigeria move up on FIFA rankings
Legit.ng reported that Nigeria moved up on FIFA rankings despite not playing their second game of the October international break against the Mediterranean Knights of Libya.
The Super Eagles moved up three places on the world rankings and are now fourth in Africa behind Morocco, Egypt and Senegal and above AFCON 2023 winners Ivory Coast.
