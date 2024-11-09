France Football recently announced the final voting breakdown for the 2024 edition of the Ballon d'Or award

Nigerian Ademola Lookman finished an impressive 14th in the final rankings of the prestigious award

The marquee Atalanta forward has set a new record with his 14th-place finish after the voting breakdown was released

Ademola Lookman's remarkable achievement in the 2024 Ballon d'Or continues to make waves, especially following France Football's release of the voting breakdown.

The Nigerian forward, who was the only African nominated for the prestigious award, finished an impressive 14th in the final rankings, ahead of several elite players.

Lookman, who has maintained his exceptional form, is already eyeing an even higher finish in the 2025 edition.

However, his performance in the 2024 voting has already set a new record. According to data from SoarSuperEagles, the 27-year-old was one of seven players to receive a top vote, making history as the first Nigerian ever to earn a first-place vote in the Ballon d'Or voting.

Who voted for Lookman at the Ballon d’Or

According to the voting breakdown, Lookman received a first-place vote from Nigeria and a second-place vote from Greece.

The Nigerian forward also garnered votes from various countries, including Ivory Coast, Cameroon, Gabon, the United Arab Emirates, Portugal, Morocco, and others.

However, it was particularly notable that Italian journalist Paolo Condo did not include Lookman in his top 10 list.

This omission has sparked significant reactions on social media, with many critics questioning the 66-year-old's decision to leave out one of the standout players in Serie A from his final ballot.

Meanwhile, Lookman has continued to shine with his remarkable form this season. The versatile forward has been directly involved in 12 goals across 13 appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

Lookman tipped to win CAF Award

Legit.ng earlier reported that Atalanta manager, Gian Piero Gasperini, tipped Lookman to win the award 2025 CAF Player of the Year Award.

The 66-year-old Italian manager expressed his support for Lookman as the most deserving candidate for the award.

The UEFA Europa League-winning coach highlighted the Nigerian forward's impressive career progress, suggesting it sets him apart as a standout contender.

