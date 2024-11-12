Victor Osimhen has been on an incredible run of form following his transfer from Napoli to Galatasaray

The Nigerian forward recently scored another brace in a top-of-the-table clash against Samsunspor

Former Beşiktaş forward, Nihat Kahveci, has made a controversial statement about the form of the Nigerian striker

Victor Osimhen continued his immense run of form with Galatasaray, recording another brace in the Turkish Super Lig clash against Samsunspor.

The marquee Nigerian striker, who joined the Istanbul club, wasted little time settling in and has recorded 11 goal involvements in his 10 outings for Okan Buruk's side.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Samsunspor. Image: Abdulhamid Hosbas.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen etched his name into history by setting two records, according to data courtesy of OptaCan, with his header in the third minute of the encounter, along with his second in the 55th minute.

However, in the aftermath of what appeared to be a seemingly controlled victory for Galatasaray, former Beşiktaş forward, Nihat Kahveci, made a surprise and seemingly controversial statement about Osimhen.

Ex Besiktas star speaks on Osimhen

Sharing his thoughts on the Nigerian striker, the former Turkish forward, as quoted by Fanatik, remarked:

"Osimhen may appear to be a lone striker, but that's not the case. Rolland Sallai played as a striker and transformed into a second centre forward. Mertens played like a striker and became a second centre forward. Even Yunus Akgün has been positioned there."

He added, "He's a monster. Not just because of the goals he scores, but because of everything he does. They should check his mask—maybe there's a magnet in it, attracting the ball."

While the retired forward's witty and controversial comments may seem playful, they aren't without basis. According to Opta, Osimhen has scored seven headers, the most by any player in the Super Lig since Opta began recording detailed data in the 2014-2015 season.

Osimhen will now look to carry his impressive form into the international window with the Nigerian national team.

Why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray

Legit.ng analysed why Osimhen won't join Galatasaray permanently despite the Turkish club preparing an offer of €50 million to tempt Napoli into selling him.

The club's board and fans have fallen in love with the former LOSC striker, but his ambition and the required financial package are beyond the Istanbul-based club.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng