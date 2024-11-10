Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Samsunspor 3-2 at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi

The Nigerian forward continued his impressive form into his loan move since joining the club from Napoli

Galatasaray players wore special shirts for the match in honour of an important date for the Turkish people

Victor Osimhen and his Galatasaray teammates wore special shirts during their hard-fought 3-2 win over Samsunspor at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleksi on Sunday afternoon.

Osimhen scored twice, and former Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi scored off the bench to wrap up the victory, with their visitors scoring both goals from the penalty spot.

Victor Osimhen dedicated his goals for Galatasaray vs Samsunspor to the injured Mauro Icardi. Photo from @GalatasaraySK.

Source: Twitter

As seen in an image shared on social media, he dedicated his goal to Mauro Icardi after his striker partner suffered an anterior cruciate ligament rupture during the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League.

Why Galatasaray players wore special shirts

The club confirmed in a social media statement that they will wear a special shirt for the match, as it falls on November 10, an important date in the history of Turkiye.

Gala paid homage to the 86th anniversary of the passing of Turkey’s founding father, Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, who passed away on November 10, 1938.

The team wore special black warm-up shirts with a large portrait of Atatürk in front, while the matchday shirt featured his portrait on one side with 1881 - 193∞, the years he lived with the last date ended with the infinity sign to suggest he lives on in the hearts of Turkishs.

The other side of the match day shirt features an inscription that translates to “Galatasaray says get well soon, M. Icardi.” This is a homage to Argentine striker Icardi, who is ruled out of the season.

Osimhen sends message to Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sent a message to Icardi after his partner in crime suffered a season-ending injury during the Europa League match against Tottenham.

The Nigerian took to his social media page and sent a message of support to the Argentine striker, who faces the rest of the season out on the sidelines due to an ACL injury.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng