Victor Osimhen produced a 5-star performance in Galatasaray's 3-2 victory over Samsunspor in the Turkish Super Lig

Hurriyet Newspaper Spor Arena writer Muhammet Duman disclosed that Galatasaray fans are desperate to see the striker sign a permanent deal

He admitted that the Nigerian international is 'disrupting' Turkish football, what he has not witnessed in two decades

Turkish journalist Muhammet Duman has disclosed that in his over two decades of following Galatasaray, he has never seen such 'madness' due to Victor Osimhen's impact.

Osimhen is scoring goals in the Turkish Super Lig, taking his tally to eight goals in nine matches for the RAMS Park outfit.

The Nigerian international joined the club on a season-long loan deal after he fell out with Napoli during the summer.

Victor Osimhen has continued to score goals since his move to Galatasaray. Photo: Ulrik Pedersen.

He netted twice in their 3-2 win over Samsunspor on Sunday afternoon, with both goals coming off his head, Soccernet reports.

The 25-year-old sent the entire stands into the wilds when he headed home in the third minute to put his side ahead.

Samsunspor equalised in the 50th minute, but Osimhen restored the home side's lead with another header barely five minutes later.

Substitute Michy Batshuayi extended the lead for the hosts in the 85th minute, but the visitors reduced the deficit from the spot in stoppage time, and the match ended 3-2.

After the game, Hurriyet Newspaper Spor Arena writer Duman stated that Galatasaray fans are sending the club millions of messages to complete a permanent transfer for the Nigerian.

Muhammet Duman told Legit.ng:

"Galatasaray fans are going crazy for Victor Osimhen. Fans are campaigning on social media every day to see Osimhen in the team for a few more years.

"Fans are sending millions of messages to Galatasaray Club for Osimhen. I have been following Galatasaray for 20 years, but I have never seen such madness before.

"Osimhen is always aware of this love of Galatasaray fans. Osimhen receives great support from Galatasaray fans. This love gives Osimhen extra strength."

Osimhen's willing to stay at Galatasaray

Legit.ng earlier reported that Osimhen made it clear to Galatasaray's hierarchy that he is willing to stay at the club, provided his transfer fee and desired wage demands are met.

While this news may excite both Osimhen’s fans and Galatasaray supporters, it must be noted that, although these demands may seem straightforward, they could prove to be quite challenging for the club to fulfil.

In addition to the transfer fee, which Galatasaray is still struggling to meet, a report from Forza Cimbom detailed that Osimhen is seeking a salary in the region of €20m to consider making any club move permanent.

