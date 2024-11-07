Victor Osimhen scored twice as Galatasaray beat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League match

He overcame injury concerns to make light work of the Premier League side in the European competition

Where does Ange Postecoglou’s team rank on the list of his favourite opponents to score goals against

Victor Osimhen scored twice during Galatasaray's 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur on matchday four of the UEFA Europa League group stage encounter.

Osimhen overcame injury concerns during the week and was named in the starting XI against the Premier League side and wasted no time getting on the scoresheet.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring for Galatasaray against Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He is no stranger to terrorising defences and busting the net when given the opportunity, and he has some favourite opponents against whom he doesn't miss the chance to score.

Osimhen's favourite opponents

1. Sassuolo

As noted by Transfermarkt, Sassuolo are Osimhen's favourite opponents, with nine goals and two assists against them in six games, including two hat tricks, one each in his final two seasons in Napoli. Since losing his first game and missing the next two draws due to injury, he ensured he scored and won every other game for Napoli.

2. Udinese

The Super Eagles forward has seven goals in seven games against the Udine-based club, including a powerful header against his compatriot Maduka Okoye in the 1-1 draw last season, as noted by Sports Brief. He has never lost against them in seven games.

3. Bologna

Osimhen has five goals and one assist against Bologna, two in his first season and three in the title-winning season of 2022/23. He's won five games, drew two and lost only one against them. He was not named in the squad for this season's 3-0 win before leaving Napoli.

3. Cagliari

The Galatasaray loan star finds Cagliari attractive and has five goals in five games against them. He has never lost against winning two games and drawing three. All his goals have come in different games, and he adds two assists.

3. Sampdoria

He is always in form when playing Sampdoria. Napoli never lost against them during his time at the club, even in the two games he missed. He scored in every game he played, amounting to five goals in four games, topped up with one assist.

Postecoglou unfazed by Osimhen and Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Ange Postecoglou claimed he is unfazed by the menacing duo of Galatasaray forwards Osimhen and Mauro Icardi ahead of their Europa League match.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss was made to eat his words as the Nigerian netter twice in the first half, and it could have been more if he hadn't missed four big chances.

