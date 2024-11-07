Galatasaray will host Tottenham Hotspur at the RAMS Park in the UEFA Europa League group stage match

The Turkish champions boast of a striking pair of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi leading their line

Tottenham head coach Ange Postecoglou has shared his thoughts on the duo ahead of the match tonight

Galatasaray and Tottenham Hotspur will lock horns tonight in the UEFA Europa League group stage matchday four, and the English club's boss has shared his thoughts on the opponent.

Spurs head into the encounter with a perfect record of three wins from three so far, while the Turkish champions are also unbeaten but have one draw in their mix.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with Mauro Icardi after scoring against Kasimpasa. Photo by Abdulhamid Hosbas.

The match will be held at RAMS Park in Istanbul, and there will not be a second leg as stipulated under the new rules of UEFA competitions, which kick off this season.

Postecoglou unfazed by Galatasaray duo

The Turkish champions boast the deadly strike duo of Victor Osimhen and Mauro Icardi, who have been balling hard against opponents since the Nigerian joined on loan.

Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is unfazed by the threat posed by the duo, admitting his team face top-level opposition every weekend in the Premier League.

“As I said, a very good team, very, very good individual players, but that's what you expect when you play against top European sides," he told a press conference as quoted by ANS.

“Obviously, we play in the Premier League, so we're facing top opponents every week, so we understand what that's about and top individual players, but again, it's a good test for us tomorrow.”

“We started well in the Europa League, our results have been good home and away, and we want to continue that,” he added.

As noted by Transfermarkt, the duo have contributed to five of the nine goals the Lions have scored in the competition this season, underlining their threat.

Osimhen sounds warning to rivals

Legit.ng reported that Osimhen sounded a warning to rivals about his partnership with Icardi after Galatasaray scored a hard-fought 4-3 win over Swedish club IF Elfsborg.

The Turkish giants survived a late scare in the Europa League, and Osimhen bragged that no defence would be able to stop him and Icardi whenever they played together.

