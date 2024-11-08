Victor Osimhen scored his first two goals for Galatasaray in the UEFA Europa League group stage match.

Osimhen scored twice in eight first-half minutes to help his team beat Tottenham Hotspur in Turkey

An underlying stat has shown that the Nigerian has been ineffective in the competition despite his goals

Victor Osimhen scored twice to help Galatasaray beat Tottenham Hotspur in the UEFA Europa League group stage match day four, but there is a reason to worry about the striker.

Osimhen shook off injury doubts and started alongside partner in crime Mauro Icardi in attack, scoring his first goals in the competition for Gala in the 3-2 win over Tottenham Hotspur.

Victor Osimhen celebrates with the Galatasaray fans after the win over Tottenham Hotspur. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

The goals provided a cushion for the Turkish champions and helped them avoid a late scare after Spurs made it 3-2 in the second half and mounted pressure for the rest of the game.

Stats show Osimhen has been poor

As noted by Transfermarkt, the Super Eagles striker scored his sixth goal for the club in nine games, as he had four already in the league before the clash against Spurs.

Despite his outwardly impressive performance last night at the Ali Sami Yen Spor Kompleski, an underlying stat shows that whatever he is doing, he could have done much better.

According to the statistics website Sofascore, in three Europa League games, Osimhen missed 10 big chances, five more than the next player, four against PAOK, two against Elfsborg, and four last night against Tottenham.

In the same period, he created one big chance, provided two assists, and underperformed his expected goals by 1.54, suggesting he has been underwhelming despite the media buzz.

The numbers are questionable because if you need 12 clear-cut chances to score two, and if he doesn't improve his conversion rate, he will need over 100 chances to score 20, a tally he has crossed once in his career.

Postecoglou unfazed by Osimhen and Icardi

Legit.ng reported that Ange Postecoglou claimed he is unfazed by the menacing duo of Galatasaray forwards Osimhen and Mauro Icardi ahead of their Europa League match.

The Tottenham Hotspur boss was made to eat his words as the Nigerian netter twice in the first half, and it could have been more if he hadn't missed four big chances.

