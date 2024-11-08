Victor Osimhen was the star of the show as Galatasaray condemned Tottenham to their first defeat in the Europa League

The Nigerian forward netted twice as Galatasaray earned a hardfought 3-2 victory against the London club

Osimhen instantly became a fan favourite since joining the Yellow-Reds on loan from Napoli this summer

Victor Osimhen showed again why he is regarded as one of the best strikers in world football presently after another brilliant performance in the Europa League for Galatasaray.

The 25-year-old forward scored a brace to hand Galatasaray a 3-2 victory against Tottenham, condemning the London club to their first defeat in the competition.

Osimhen opened his mark in the Europa League this season after netting a brace as Galatasaray defeated Tottenham 3-2 on Thursday night. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

According to Sky Sports, Osimhen’s brace brings his tally to 12 goals across his 23 starts in major European competitions, with more goals scored against English opposition than any other nation..

The Nigerian forward, who joined Galatasaray on loan this summer, is proving to be a bargain buy for the Turkish club and has endeared himself to the fans with his contributions.

Osimhen has scored six goals and created four assists in just eight appearances for the Yellow-Reds and his brace versus Tottenham was his first in the Europa League this season.

Osimhen enjoys moment with Galatasaray fans

After Galatasaray’s impressive victory against Spurs on Thursday night, Osimhen took time to celebrate with his teammates and the club fans after the game, per Eurofoot.

In a viral online video, the Nigerian forward was seen celebrating with the crowd after the match, before his teammates joined him to celebrate another superb performance.

Thanks to the victory over Spurs, Galatasaray have now won three of their opening four games in a major European campaign for the first time since 2009-10, also in the Europa League.

Galatasaray coach shares Osimhen’s victory

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Osimhen has endeared himself to the Galatasaray fans early into his season-long loan spell, and the club's assistant manager has shared the secret to his success.

Garcia Gomez applauded the Super Eagles striker and explained why he has flourished so early despite coming off the back of not playing for five months.

He came in a smart way, trying to be a part of it, not as a typical star. He was not expecting the club to adapt to him, but he has been very humble and hard-working.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng