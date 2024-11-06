Victor Osimhen is enjoying a fine start to life in the Turkish league after joining Galatasaray on loan

The Super Eagles star moved to Turkiye after Napoli exiled him after a difficult summer window

A teammate has heaped praise on the Nigerian forward and explained how he has changed the Lions squad

A Galatasaray player has expressed delight with Victor Osimhen's impact on the team, explaining one key thing the Super Eagles star has imbibed into the team.

Osimhen joined the Turkish champions on a season-long loan move from Napoli after the Italian Serie A club froze him out of the squad due to a failed agreement over his transfer.

Yunus Akgun celebrates with Victor Osimhen after the striker scored Galatasaray's second goal against Besiktas. Photo by Ahmad Mora.

Source: Getty Images

He hit the ground running immediately, scoring four goals and providing four assists in his first eight games in all competitions for the Istanbul-based club.

Yunus Akgun praises Osimhen's influence

Turkish winger Yunus Akgun has praised Osimhen as a great player and a high-quality person who has transformed the Turkish club behind the scenes.

“Icardi and Osimhen are great players and very high-quality people. I am very happy to be on the field with them. Of course, the support they give me is very important to me,” he said, as quoted by Webaslan.

“Of course, this motivates me. Yes, names like Icardi and Osimhen give us a lot of confidence on the pitch.”

Manager Okan Buruk has also praised the Super Eagles star as a model professional and a leader in the dressing room, contrary to how Napoli presented him in the media.

According to Sozcu, the Lions are impressed by his on and off-pitch performance and conduct and have begun making plans to make his loan move permanent, with the expectation that a €50 million offer will be enough to convince Napoli.

Fenerbahce to frustrate Galatasaray

Legit.ng reported that Fenerbahce will enter the race for Osimhen in an attempt to frustrate their rivals Galatasaray's plans of signing him permanently.

The Jose Mourinho-led side reportedly know that the Nigerian will not play for another Turkish club but intend to ensure that the champions do not fulfil their ambition of signing him.

Source: Legit.ng