The Super Eagles of Nigeria have witnessed an upturn in form following the appointment of Coach Augustine Eguavoen

The interim manager has guided the Nigerian team to two victories and they currently need only a point to secure qualification for the Africa Cup of Nations

Nantes forward, Moses Simon, has explained why the Nigerian team plays better under the interim coach, Eguavoen

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have been outstanding in their performances since Augustine Eguavoen’s appointment as head coach of the national team.

The 59 year old, who took charge on an interim basis, has led Nigeria to two victories in the three matches he’s overseen, putting the team in a strong position to secure qualification for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Morocco.

This remarkable improvement in form under Eguavoen has raised questions about what has changed within the Nigerian team, especially considering the struggles they faced under former coach Finidi George.

In response to these inquiries, forward Moses Simon has offered insights into what might be behind the team’s impressive turnaround under Eguavoen.

Simon speaks on Super Eagles' form

Speaking in an interview captured by BBC Sports, the Nantes star highlighted how Coach Eguavoen’s deep knowledge of the team has played a key role in their improved performance.

“The team has clear goals under him,” Simon said. “The coach understands the ability and character of the players, and he knows how to approach the game.”

However, Simon acknowledged that frequent changes in coaching can be challenging:

“When today it’s this [a different coach] and tomorrow it’s another, it gets a little complicated. We all want someone who can stay longer.”

So far, the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has put its search for a new manager on hold, which could pave the way for Eguavoen to continue as coach of the national team.

The 59-year-old will now focus on securing maximum points in the upcoming AFCON qualification matches against Benin Republic and Rwanda, scheduled for November 14 and 18, according to data from Fotmob.

Rohr makes changes to Benin squad

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Benin Republic coach, Gernot Rohr, has compiled a special squad list for the upcoming AFCON qualification clash against Nigeria.

The Franco-German tactician included three Nigerians in his squad list for the clash against the Super Eagles.

