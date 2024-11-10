AFCON Winner Explains Why Victor Boniface Struggles in the National Team

Victor Boniface has made nine appearances for the Nigerian national team, but he is yet to register a goal

The impressive Bayer Leverkusen striker is yet to replicate his goal-scoring form in the Super Eagles

Nigerian international Ogenyi Onazi has explained why the forward is struggling with the squad

AFCON 2013 winner Ogenyi Onazi has explained why Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface struggles with the Nigerian national team.

Boniface, who made his debut for the Super Eagles in 2023, has made nine appearances without scoring an international goal.

He has been invited to the forthcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers against Benin Republic and Rwanda.

Victor Boniface is yet to score an international goal for Nigeria. Photo: Hesham Elsherif.

Soccernet reports that Nigeria travel to Abidjan to face the Cheetahs on Thursday, November 14, and they host the Amavubi in Uyo four days later.

Victor Osimhen, who missed the home game against Libya, has returned to the squad, and the Galatasaray man is likely to start the upcoming matches.

Speaking on Boniface's national team goal drought, Onazi disclosed that the 23-year-old suggested that the forward needs more time to blend with the team.

He told Vanguard:

"Victor Boniface is an amazing player. The national team and club side are two completely different things entirely.

"In the club side, Boniface has players who are conversant with his style of play. They see themselves every day, even more than they see their girlfriends or family members.

"So they blend every day. If he doesn’t score in the club side then one needs to ask questions.

"Onazi said the national team is different. “In the national team, when they come, under three days they play a match.

"So how do you expect them to blend well enough or understand themselves to give their best?"

