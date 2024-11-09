Bianca Ugowanne has expressed her 'likeness' for an impressive Super Eagles player, saying he is very good

The 'Honeymoon Palava' star expressed displeasure about the national team, saying they can be inconsistent

She bared her mind when asked if the Super Eagles squad could go all the way to win the 2025 AFCON title in Morocco

Nollywood actress Bianca Ugowanne has disclosed that she is a fan of the Nigerian men's national football team, the Super Eagles.

Nigeria take on Benin Republic and Rwanda in the final phase of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers.

The Eagles will take on the Cheetahs at Stade de Houphouet Boigny in Abidjan on November 14 before hosting the Amavubi in Uyo four days later, BSN reports.

Bianca Ugowanne names Alex Iwobi as her favourite Nigerian player. Photo: bianca_ugowanne.

Source: Instagram

Ugowanne disclosed that consistency remains the problem of the squad, saying their performance fluctuates.

Asked if the Super Eagles can go all the way to win the 2025 AFCON title in Morocco, Ugowanne replied Punch:

"I think their performance fluctuates; that’s why I cannot really say.

"One thing about Super Eagles is that one minute they are making you feel on top of the world, and the next minute you are wondering what’s wrong with these people.

"Consistency is their problem. They are not consistent."

Bianca Ugowanne hails Alex Iwobi

She went further to name former Arsenal playmaker Alex Iwobi as her favourite player in the Nigerian national team. She added:

"I like Alex Iwobi. I remember that there was a time when Alex Iwobi was really good around 2018.

"He was really good and he was the star of the match, and that was when I really liked him.

"He was very important to Everton when they escaped relegation, and he won the Best Player award. Now he’s at Fulham, and he’s doing well. I am very happy for him."

Alex Iwobi releases second single

Legit.ng earlier reported that Iwobi continues to make waves on and off the game as he released his second single, "What's Luv?"

The Super Eagles midfielder has maintained his musical career since presenting his first single, "Don't Shoot," which earned him the first Premier League athlete to have an official release.

The footballer featured buddy SPKS and rising musician MBrown to bring his music to life with a distinctly African flavour.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng