The Super Eagles of Nigeria continue their quest to secure a spot at next year's Africa Cup of Nations, with the final round of qualification fixtures on the horizon

The Nigerian team, led by Augustine Eguavoen, is set to lock horns against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda

A report detailing that the interim coach has been forced to make a late change to his squad list for the qualification fixtures has surfaced

It seems to be a challenging time for Augustine Eguavoen, who is forced to make a late adjustment to his squad list for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixtures.

The interim coach of the Nigerian team has thus far enjoyed a successful tenure with the Super Eagles.

However, he now faces the difficult task of reshuffling his squad ahead of the crucial matches against the Republic of Benin and Rwanda.

Notably, reports from West Bromwich Albion's official website indicate that defender Semi Ajayi is set for an extended absence due to a knee injury sustained during the clash against Cardiff City.

The talented defender, who has become a vital part of the Nigerian midfield, is expected to be sidelined for the remainder of 2024.

In light of this setback for the Super Eagles, reports have emerged suggesting that Coach Eguavoen is preparing to revise the squad list for the AFCON qualifiers.

Eguavoen set to make changes to squad list

According to a report from media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, the interim coach is set to call up a replacement for the injured defender.

The report indicates that Coach Eguavoen was scheduled to announce his squad list for the AFCON qualification fixtures, but Ajayi's injury has caused a delay.

Among the potential candidates to replace the West Brom star is Gabriel Osho, who is yet to make his debut for the Nigerian team.

The combative Auxerre star, along with Crawley Town's Benjamin Tanimu, could be the top choice to step in for the injured defender.

Additionally, it’s important to note that the Super Eagles' training camp is set to take place in Abidjan, following their first of the final two qualification fixtures.

The Nigerian team will face the Republic of Benin on November 14 before concluding their qualification campaign with a home match against Rwanda on November 18.

Libya delays team camp

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Libya has delayed its national team camp for the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

The decision to postpone the team’s camp comes amid its protest of the verdict issued regarding the airport incident involving the Nigerian team.

The Libyan team is scheduled to face both Rwanda and the Republic of Benin in the upcoming AFCON qualification fixtures.

