Victor Osimhen has been on an impressive run of form following his transfer from Italian Serie A side, Napoli, to Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian attacker has racked up eight goal involvements in as many appearances for his current club

In a recent interview, a former Besiktas manager explained why he considers the combative striker exceptional

Victor Osimhen's explosive start to life in the Turkish Super Lig with Galatasaray has continued to stir reactions from fans and stakeholders alike.

The marquee Nigerian striker, whose immediate future was a major talking point during the summer transfer window, has taken to life in the Turkish capital like a duck to water.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28. Image: Ahmad Mora.

According to data from Fotmob, Osimhen has racked up an impressive eight goals involvement in as many appearances, including a brilliant overhead kick in the clash against Antalyaspor.

The Nigerian forward also scored a sublime header in the derby against league rivals Besiktas—a goal that has continued to generate reactions from several quarters.

Among those recently weighing in on Osimhen’s performances is former Besiktas manager, Sergen Yalçın.

In a recent interview, the 52-year-old, full of praise for Osimhen, described the Nigerian striker as exceptional.

Former Besiktas coach speaks on Osimhen

In an interview captured by Haber Sari Kirmizi, the title-winning manager labelled Osimhen as the best striker in the league.

He praised Osimhen’s aggressive play, his ability to win duels, and his all-around contributions to the team’s gameplay, which he believes set the Nigerian forward apart.

"Galatasaray has Osimhen, and he is undoubtedly the best centre-forward in Turkey," Yalçın remarked.

"Other clubs don’t have the same quality in attack. Their centre-forwards are very weak. Can they handle the ball like Osimhen?

"He’s aggressive, engages in duels, and wins them. Immobile, for example, isn’t like that. He may be a good scorer, but he doesn’t contribute as much to team play."

Rumours continue to swirl about the possibility of Osimhen joining Galatasaray on a permanent basis. However, it remains to be seen if the Istanbul club can meet Napoli’s asking price for the Nigerian forward.

Galatasaray prepare record bid for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Osimhen's immediate future could deliver another round of enthralling transfer twists as the winter market nears, Legit.ng earlier reported.

Galatasaray are set to table a record fee to sign the Nigerian forward permanently following his impressive start to life with the Turkish club since his summer arrival from Napoli.

The marquee striker has continued to speak highly about the city of Istanbul and the possibility of extending his stay at the club.

