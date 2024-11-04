Galatasaray’s Most Expensive Transfers Amid Record Bid for Victor Osimhen
- Galatasaray are reportedly looking to complete a permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window
- Swirling reports have detailed that the Istanbul club is currently offering fees in the region of €50 million to Napoli for a permanent transfer
- We shine the spotlight on the most expensive signings in the Turkish club’s history amid its quest to sign the Nigerian forward
As the winter transfer window approaches, discussions about Victor Osimhen's immediate future are taking intriguing turns, with rumours of a permanent move to Galatasaray gaining traction.
The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul club on loan after a protracted summer saga with Napoli, is now being linked with the prospect of signing a long-term contract with the Turkish side.
According to a report from Turkish outlet, Sozcu, the club’s hierarchy is contemplating a bid in the region of €50 million for Osimhen. While this amount falls short of Napoli's €75mil asking price, it would still represent the highest fee Galatasaray has ever paid for a player in its 119-year history.
With the possibility of Osimhen's transfer gaining momentum, we take a closer look at the most expensive signings in the history of Galatasaray.
Most expensive transfers in Galatasaray’s history
Below is a list of the most expensive transfers in the history of the Turkish club, Galatasaray:
|No
|Player Name
|Nationality
|Season Transferred
|Previous Club
|Fee(€)
|1
|Gabriel Sara
|Brazil
|2024/25
|Norwich City
|18.00m
|2
|Mario Jardel
|Brazil
|2000/01
|FC Porto
|17.05m
|3
|Nicolo Zaniolo
|Italy
|2023/24
|AS Roma
|15.00m
|4
|Mbaye Diagne
|Senegal
|2018/19
|Kasimpasa
|13.00m
|5
|Armindo Tue Na Bangna
|Portugal
|2013/24
|Sporting CP
|13.00m
|6
|Mauro Icardi
|Argentina
|2023/24
|Paris Saint-Germain
|10.00m
|7
|Younes Belhanda
|Morocco
|2017/18
|Dynamo Kyiv
|10.00m
|8
|Davidson Sanchez
|Colombia
|2023/24
|Tottenham Hotspur
|9.50m
|9
|Elias Jelert
|Denmark
|2024/25
|FC Copenhagen
|9.00m
|10
|Nordin Amrabat
|Morocco
|2012/13
|Kayserispor
|8.60m
|11
|Zvjezdan Misimovic
|Bosnia Herzegovina
|2010/11
|VFL Wolfsburg
|8.50m
|12
|Ismail Jakobs
|Senegal
|2024/25
|AS Monaco
|8.00m
|13
|Maicon Roque
|Brazil
|2017/18
|Sao Paulo
|8.00m
|14
|Wesley Sniedjer
|Netherlands
|2012/13
|Inter Milan
|7.50m
|15
|Abdul Kader Keita
|Ivory Coast
|2009/10
|Olympique Lyon
|7.50m
*Data courtesy of Transfermarkt.
How things pan out with Osimhen remains to be seen, but in a recent interview, the Nigerian forward confirmed his intention to stay at the Turkish outfit until at least the end of the current season.
Galatasaray president sends a message to Osimhen
Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, sent a special message to Osimhen amid the lingering transfer talks that have recently surfaced.
The 75-year-old urged the Nigerian forward to consider staying at the club as they continue their charge for another Turkish Super Lig crown.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Ero Samson (Sports Editor) Samson Ero is a sports journalist with a track record of over six years in the Nigerian media industry. He has honed his skills at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited and Transsion Holdings, where he covered various sports stories and general news working as Content Operation Specialist and Content Coordinator. He graduated from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism in 2023. Reach him via email at ero.samson@sportsbrief.com.