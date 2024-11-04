Global site navigation

Galatasaray’s Most Expensive Transfers Amid Record Bid for Victor Osimhen
Football

Galatasaray’s Most Expensive Transfers Amid Record Bid for Victor Osimhen

by  Ero Samson 2 min read
  • Galatasaray are reportedly looking to complete a permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window
  • Swirling reports have detailed that the Istanbul club is currently offering fees in the region of €50 million to Napoli for a permanent transfer
  • We shine the spotlight on the most expensive signings in the Turkish club’s history amid its quest to sign the Nigerian forward

As the winter transfer window approaches, discussions about Victor Osimhen's immediate future are taking intriguing turns, with rumours of a permanent move to Galatasaray gaining traction.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul club on loan after a protracted summer saga with Napoli, is now being linked with the prospect of signing a long-term contract with the Turkish side.

Victor Osimhen is linked with a permanent transfer to Galatasaray
Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.
Source: Instagram

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Sozcu, the club’s hierarchy is contemplating a bid in the region of €50 million for Osimhen. While this amount falls short of Napoli's €75mil asking price, it would still represent the highest fee Galatasaray has ever paid for a player in its 119-year history.

With the possibility of Osimhen's transfer gaining momentum, we take a closer look at the most expensive signings in the history of Galatasaray.

Most expensive transfers in Galatasaray’s history

Below is a list of the most expensive transfers in the history of the Turkish club, Galatasaray:

NoPlayer NameNationalitySeason TransferredPrevious ClubFee(€)
1Gabriel SaraBrazil2024/25Norwich City18.00m
2Mario JardelBrazil2000/01FC Porto17.05m
3Nicolo ZanioloItaly2023/24AS Roma15.00m
4Mbaye DiagneSenegal2018/19Kasimpasa13.00m
5Armindo Tue Na BangnaPortugal2013/24Sporting CP13.00m
6Mauro IcardiArgentina2023/24Paris Saint-Germain10.00m
7Younes BelhandaMorocco2017/18Dynamo Kyiv10.00m
8Davidson SanchezColombia2023/24Tottenham Hotspur9.50m
9Elias JelertDenmark2024/25FC Copenhagen9.00m
10Nordin AmrabatMorocco2012/13Kayserispor8.60m
11Zvjezdan MisimovicBosnia Herzegovina2010/11VFL Wolfsburg8.50m
12Ismail JakobsSenegal2024/25AS Monaco8.00m
13Maicon RoqueBrazil2017/18Sao Paulo8.00m
14Wesley SniedjerNetherlands2012/13Inter Milan7.50m
15Abdul Kader KeitaIvory Coast2009/10Olympique Lyon7.50m

*Data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

How things pan out with Osimhen remains to be seen, but in a recent interview, the Nigerian forward confirmed his intention to stay at the Turkish outfit until at least the end of the current season.

Galatasaray president sends a message to Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, sent a special message to Osimhen amid the lingering transfer talks that have recently surfaced.

The 75-year-old urged the Nigerian forward to consider staying at the club as they continue their charge for another Turkish Super Lig crown.

