Galatasaray are reportedly looking to complete a permanent transfer of Victor Osimhen in the January transfer window

Swirling reports have detailed that the Istanbul club is currently offering fees in the region of €50 million to Napoli for a permanent transfer

We shine the spotlight on the most expensive signings in the Turkish club’s history amid its quest to sign the Nigerian forward

As the winter transfer window approaches, discussions about Victor Osimhen's immediate future are taking intriguing turns, with rumours of a permanent move to Galatasaray gaining traction.

The Nigerian forward, who joined the Istanbul club on loan after a protracted summer saga with Napoli, is now being linked with the prospect of signing a long-term contract with the Turkish side.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super Lig match between Galatasaray and Besiktas at Rams Park Stadium on October 28, 2024. Image: Ahmad Mora.

According to a report from Turkish outlet, Sozcu, the club’s hierarchy is contemplating a bid in the region of €50 million for Osimhen. While this amount falls short of Napoli's €75mil asking price, it would still represent the highest fee Galatasaray has ever paid for a player in its 119-year history.

With the possibility of Osimhen's transfer gaining momentum, we take a closer look at the most expensive signings in the history of Galatasaray.

Most expensive transfers in Galatasaray’s history

Below is a list of the most expensive transfers in the history of the Turkish club, Galatasaray:

No Player Name Nationality Season Transferred Previous Club Fee(€) 1 Gabriel Sara Brazil 2024/25 Norwich City 18.00m 2 Mario Jardel Brazil 2000/01 FC Porto 17.05m 3 Nicolo Zaniolo Italy 2023/24 AS Roma 15.00m 4 Mbaye Diagne Senegal 2018/19 Kasimpasa 13.00m 5 Armindo Tue Na Bangna Portugal 2013/24 Sporting CP 13.00m 6 Mauro Icardi Argentina 2023/24 Paris Saint-Germain 10.00m 7 Younes Belhanda Morocco 2017/18 Dynamo Kyiv 10.00m 8 Davidson Sanchez Colombia 2023/24 Tottenham Hotspur 9.50m 9 Elias Jelert Denmark 2024/25 FC Copenhagen 9.00m 10 Nordin Amrabat Morocco 2012/13 Kayserispor 8.60m 11 Zvjezdan Misimovic Bosnia Herzegovina 2010/11 VFL Wolfsburg 8.50m 12 Ismail Jakobs Senegal 2024/25 AS Monaco 8.00m 13 Maicon Roque Brazil 2017/18 Sao Paulo 8.00m 14 Wesley Sniedjer Netherlands 2012/13 Inter Milan 7.50m 15 Abdul Kader Keita Ivory Coast 2009/10 Olympique Lyon 7.50m

*Data courtesy of Transfermarkt.

How things pan out with Osimhen remains to be seen, but in a recent interview, the Nigerian forward confirmed his intention to stay at the Turkish outfit until at least the end of the current season.

Galatasaray president sends a message to Osimhen

Legit.ng in another report detailed that Galatasaray president, Dursun Ozbek, sent a special message to Osimhen amid the lingering transfer talks that have recently surfaced.

The 75-year-old urged the Nigerian forward to consider staying at the club as they continue their charge for another Turkish Super Lig crown.

