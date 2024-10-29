Ademola Lookman was the only African footballer nominated for the 2024 Ballon d'Or, as he finished 14th in the final ranking

A total of six Nigerian footballers have been nominated for the prize, with Victor Osimhen ranked in the highest position

Former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu also received a nomination for the coveted prize in 1996, while Finidi George was shortlisted a year earlier

The history of the Ballon d'Or shows that six Nigerian players have been nominated for the prestigious prize.

Ademola Lookman is the only African nominated for the most prized individual award in football this year.

The Atalanta playmaker has had an incredible calendar year, scoring crucial goals for club and country.

Ademola Lookman finished 14th in the 2024 Ballon d'Or final ranking. Photo: Antonio Borga.

He played a crucial role in Nigeria's campaign at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, as the Super Eagles finished as runners-up in the continental showpiece.

Lookman was the man-of-the-match in the Europa League final as the star netted a hat-trick in Atalanta's 3-0 win over Bayer Leverkusen.

He led the club to their first ever European title, and has continued to attract interests from several clubs.

In the final rankings of the 2024 Ballon d'Or, Lookman finished in 14th position, BBC reports.

Meanwhile, he is not the first Nigerian to receive a nomination for the prestigious Ballon d'Or.

In 2023, the then-Napoli striker Victor Osimhen was ranked in the top ten in the Ballon d'Or final shortlist, according to Channels TV.

The striker led the Partenopei to the Italian Serie A for the first time in over three decades, scoring 26 league goals that season.

Former Arsenal forward Nwankwo Kanu also received a nomination for the coveted prize in 1996.

6 most-ranked Nigerians in Ballon d'Or history

Victor Osimhen (2023) - 8th Nwankwo Kanu (1996) - 11th Ademola Lookman (2024) - 14th Finidi George (1995) - 21st Nwankwo Kanu (1999) - 23rd Victor Ikpeba (1997) - 32nd

Rodri wins 2024 Ballon d'Or

Legit.ng earlier reported that in an unexpected turn at the 2024 Ballon d'Or ceremony, Manchester City’s midfield anchor Rodri edged out Vinicius Junior to claim the prestigious award on Monday night.

Arriving in Paris on crutches due to injury, the Spanish midfielder nevertheless emerged victorious, despite widespread belief earlier in the day that Vinicius would take home the honour.

This speculation led Vinicius and Real Madrid’s other nominees to skip the ceremony at the Theatre du Chatelet, a move that underscored their discontent.

