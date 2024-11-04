Victor Osimhen has reached out to former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo after Al Wehda’s league defeat

Ighalo’s Al Wehda suffered an embarrassing 3-1 defeat to his former club Al-Shabab in the Saudi Pro League

Osimhen inherited Ighalo’s number nine jersey in the Super Eagles after the forward stepped away from the national team

Do not miss an opportunity to join FREE webinar by Legit.ng. AI in Action: Practical Skills for Creative Professionals. Register here!

Victor Osimhen has commiserated with former Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo following Al Wehda’s recent loss in the Saudi Pro League.

Al Wehda suffered yet another heavy defeat after they were pummelled 3-1 by Ighalo’s former club Al-Shabab on Thursday, October 31, as their poor form in the league continues.

Odion Ighalo's Al Wehda have failed to secure a win in their last nine matches in the Saudi Pro League. Photo by Abdul Ghani Bashir Issa/MB Media

Source: Getty Images

According to Pulse Sport Nigeria, the latest defeat to Al-Shabab extends Al Wehda’s winless streak to nine matches in the Saudi Pro League

Ighalo runs the risk of getting relegated from the Saudi Pro League as Al Wehda are currently 19th on the league table having gathered only six points from their first nine matches of the 2024/25 season.

They have earned just one win and suffered five losses and currently boast the league’s worst defense having conceded a total of 24 goals.

Osimhen commiserates with Ighalo

Ighalo, who did not score during the game, expressed his gratitude to see familiar faces despite the defeat on social media.

Osimhen, who has been in excellent form for Galatasaray, responded to the former Super Eagles forward’s message of optimism on Instagram, underlining the significance of faith and resilience.

“Second to the last slide, no be meme at all, GOD IS THE GREATEST ❤.” Osimhen wrote.

Osimhen and Ighalo share a close relationship during their days with the national team with the latter also sharing some career advice to the Galatasary forward in the past.

Galatasaray prepare record bid for Osimhen

Meanwhile, Osimhen's immediate future could deliver another round of enthralling transfer twists as the winter market nears, Legit.ng earlier reported.

Galatasaray are set to table a record fee to sign the Nigerian forward permanently following his impressing start to life with the Turkish club since his summer arrival from Napoli.

Osimhen rated above Haaland

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen has been rated higher than Manchester City forward Erling Haaland on the list of most marketable athletes in 2024.

Osimhen is enjoying a bright start to life in the Turkish Super League after joining Galatasaray on a season-long loan from Napoli after botched moves on summer deadline day.

A list of the most marketable athletes in the world was compiled, and surprisingly, Osimhen, who is ranked 44, is rated above Haaland in 45.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng