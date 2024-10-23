Victor Osimhen retains his spot as the most valuable African player despite losing significant market value

The on-loan Galatasaray striker is currently valued at €75 million, a massive drop from the start of the year

The Nigerian forward is the player who has lost the most of his market value since the beginning of 2024

Victor Osimhen has had a rollercoaster 2024 which culminated in a summer which saw a decision over his future dragged throughout the transfer window.

He joined Turkish champions Galatasaray on a season-long loan after missing out on proposed moves to Paris Saint-Germain, Chelsea and Saudi club Al-Ahli.

According to Transfermarkt, he has lost the most market value in 2024, €35 million, more than any other footballer, despite being the most sought-after forward.

Legit.ng looks at the top five players who lost the most market value in 2024.

Players with the most market value drops

1. Victor Osimhen

The Super Eagles star started 2024 worth €110 million and had his market value stabilise around €100mil for most of the year. It dropped to €75mil after failing to secure a top move away from Napoli and settled for a loan move to Galatasaray.

2. Randal Kolo Muani

Many football fans are yet to forgive him for that miss for France in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina. He secured a €90mil mine to Paris Saint-Germain afterwards but has not yet looked like a player worth half that figure. His market value is down €30mil and currently stands at €40mil, with PSG looking to sell.

3. Gabriel Martinelli

According to Stat Muse, Martinelli had a brilliant season in 2022/23, scoring 15 league goals to equal Roberto Firmino’s record for most goals in a Premier League season by a Brazilian. Since then, he has been a shadow of himself, which has seen his market value drop by €25mil and is now worth €60mil.

4. Kingsley Coman

Coman has won a league title every season in his career until the last when Bayern Munich lost to Bayer Leverkusen. He missed a penalty in the 2022 World Cup final and has endured a difficult time since then. He was close to leaving Bayern in the summer. His value drops by €25mil to settle at €40mil.

5. Joshua Kimmich

Another Bayern Munich star affected by departure rumours as his contract expires in the summer of 2025, and a new one has yet to be agreed upon. There are rumours he could join Barcelona as a free agent. His market value is down by €25mil to €50mil.

6. Milan Skriniar

The Slovakian international left Inter Milan after six years and joined PSG as a free agent in 2023. He has openly admitted to being uncomfortable due to lack of playing time and could leave Paris. His market is down €25mil and is currently worth €20mil.

Most valuable Super Eagles stars

Legit.ng previously analysed the most valuable Super Eagles stars, with on-loan Galatasaray striker Victor Osimhen leading the pack with a market value of €75 million.

The former Lille star’s value dropped by 25% from €100mil but retains the top spot ahead of Victor Boniface, who has a market value of €45mil in second place.

