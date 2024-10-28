Super Eagles forward Ademola Lookman has finished 14th on the official Ballon d'Or ranking

Lookman had a remarkable year playing in a final for both Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria

The African Footballer of the Year favourite reacted after his Ballon d'Or ranking was unveiled

Nigerian forward Ademola Lookman is in attendance at the France Football 2024 Ballon d'Or Awards and has reacted after finishing 14th on the official rankings.

Lookman was nominated for the award off the back of an impressive season for Atalanta and the Super Eagles of Nigeria, playing in a final for both club and country.

Ademola Lookman on the red carpet for the 2024 Ballon d'Or award. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

He scored a record-breaking hat trick for Atalanta in the UEFA Europa League final to defeat the invincible German Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

He was the only male African footballer nominated for the award and remains the leading contender for the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

Lookman reacts at Ballon d'Or event

The English-born Nigerian star walked on the red carpet at the Theatre du Chatelet shortly after his Ballon d'Or position was confirmed, turning up in a nicely styled suit.

He was all smiles and in high spirits and granted a short interview speaking about his presence at the theatre on his first nomination for the coveted award.

“It is very special for me to be here today. It is a big achievement for my country. For my club. I am very happy,” he said.

The official Super Eagles X account celebrated their player, who scored three goals en route to their second-place finish at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations after losing to Ivory Coast.

“We celebrate our own ‘Adebobo’ @Alookman_. We are proud of you, Ade, congratulations 💫🎉🥇🏆🎖️#soarsupereagles,” the account wrote.

4 Nigerians nominated for CAF Awards

Legit.ng analysed Lookman and other Nigerians nominated for the 2024 CAF Men's Award as Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface surprisingly missed out.

The Atalanta forward leads the country's nominees in the different male categories alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong and goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng