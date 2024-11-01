Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite to be named the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year

Lookman is widely regarded as the clear winner to succeed Victor Osimhen, who won the award in 2024

The Super Eagles forward has opened up on his true feelings leading up to the event on December 16

Super Eagles attacker Ademola Lookman has expressed his true feelings about his status as the favourite to win the 2024 CAF Men's Player of the Year Award.

Lookman is the fans and media’s favourite nominee to win the award and succeed compatriot and Galatasaray forward Victor Osimhen, who won the 2023 edition.

Ademola Lookman with his father on the 2024 Ballon d'Or awards red carpet. Photo by Franck Fife/AFP.

Source: Getty Images

The award ceremony will be held on December 16, 2024, in Marrakech, Morocco, the same venue that has hosted the two previous editions in 2022 and 2023.

Lookman speaks on CAF POTY

The Atalanta forward, who is somewhat reserved, has spoken for the first time since he was nominated for the award alongside Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong.

“I don't think I am feeling additional pressure. I think I have kept the same mindset, I have kept the same work ethic. I am just trying to do my best, do my best on the pitch,” he told 54footballx when asked if he feels pressure.

“I think I try to improve every single day, and you know if I can win the award, it would be special most definitely for me, my family, my people, my country, but you, that is the future. The future will come. Now, I need to focus on doing my best.”

The Charlton Athletic academy graduate was the only African male footballer nominated for the Ballon d'Or, and he ranked 14th at the ceremony held in France on Monday.

All Nigeria Soccer noted that this gives him the advantage over others and may be the clearest indication that he will bring home the golden gong on December 16.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or finish

Legit.ng reported that Lookman reacted to his Ballon d'Or finish during his red carpet appearance after he was announced to have ranked 14th in the final standings.

Lookman turned up stylishly adorned in a black suit and expressed happiness at being nominated, as it is a big achievement for his club, Atalanta and his country, Nigeria.

Source: Legit.ng