Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite to win the African Footballer of the Year award

His main challenger is another Super Eagles star who had a fantastic year at his club, winning the title

Victor Boniface has snubbed Lookman and named who should win the award and succeed Victor Osimhen

Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite to win the African Footballer of the Year award, but his national teammate thinks otherwise.

Lookman had a fantastic year at the Bergamo-based club, wrapping it up with a record-breaking hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.

Ademola Lookman in action for Atalanta in the UEFA Champions League match against Arsenal. Photo by Roberto Tommasini.

Source: Getty Images

According to , he earned recognition with a Ballon d'Or nomination, the only male African footballer to have the honour this year and fans think it's a clear indication for the African Best award.

Boniface picks African Best

Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has shared his thoughts on who should go home with the award this year and succeed the current holder, Victor Osimhen.

Boniface admits Lookman had a remarkable season, but for his exploits for Leverkusen, who won the German treble, he thinks he has a claim on the award too.

“Probably between me and Lookman. I will go for myself as the African Footballer of the Year, I rate myself that high. If it's just what we did last season, I'll pick myself,” he told Sporty TV.

Both Nigerians have a claim to the award, but Lookman is highly favoured because he outshone his compatriot when the two players clashed in the Europa League final.

The former Premier League star was pivotal for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023, where they lost the final to Ivory Coast and was named in the Team of the Tournament. Boniface missed the AFCON through injury.

Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination

Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.

The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng