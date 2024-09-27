Victor Boniface Snubs Lookman, Names Super Eagles Star to Win African Best
- Atalanta star Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite to win the African Footballer of the Year award
- His main challenger is another Super Eagles star who had a fantastic year at his club, winning the title
- Victor Boniface has snubbed Lookman and named who should win the award and succeed Victor Osimhen
CHECK OUT: Flexible Payment Plans Available! Invest in Yourself & See the Return with Our Affordable Copywriting Course.
Atalanta attacker Ademola Lookman is the leading favourite to win the African Footballer of the Year award, but his national teammate thinks otherwise.
Lookman had a fantastic year at the Bergamo-based club, wrapping it up with a record-breaking hat trick in the UEFA Europa League final against the unbeaten Bayer Leverkusen.
According to BBC Sports, he earned recognition with a Ballon d'Or nomination, the only male African footballer to have the honour this year and fans think it's a clear indication for the African Best award.
Boniface picks African Best
Bayer Leverkusen striker Victor Boniface has shared his thoughts on who should go home with the award this year and succeed the current holder, Victor Osimhen.
Boniface admits Lookman had a remarkable season, but for his exploits for Leverkusen, who won the German treble, he thinks he has a claim on the award too.
“Probably between me and Lookman. I will go for myself as the African Footballer of the Year, I rate myself that high. If it's just what we did last season, I'll pick myself,” he told Sporty TV.
Both Nigerians have a claim to the award, but Lookman is highly favoured because he outshone his compatriot when the two players clashed in the Europa League final.
The former Premier League star was pivotal for the Super Eagles at AFCON 2023, where they lost the final to Ivory Coast and was named in the Team of the Tournament. Boniface missed the AFCON through injury.
Lookman reacts to Ballon d'Or nomination
Legit.ng reported Lookman's reaction to Ballon d'Or nomination after he was named in the 30-man shortlist for football’s most coveted individual award last month.
The Atalanta forward became the eighth Nigerian footballer to feature on the list, the only African male footballer to make this year's shortlist after an impressive season in Bergamo.
PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!
Source: Legit.ng
Elijah Odetokun (Sports Editor) Elijah Odetokun is a Nigerian sports editor at Legit NG. He has four years of working experience having previously worked at Daily Times Nigeria (August 2020 - September 2020), OmaSports (December 2020 - June 2021), El Futbolero (July 2021; September 2021- November 2021), and Sports Brief (November 2022 - July 2024). He is a press conference and interview specialist and has attended trainings held by Reuters, AIPS, and FIJ. He holds a Bachelor of Agriculture (2021) from the Federal University of Agriculture, Abeokuta. Reach me via elijah.odetokun@sportsbrief.com