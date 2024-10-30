Libyan national team head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri has ratified the 25-man list for the November matches

Al-Hadhiri announced the team of home-based stars to begin preparations early for the final two games

The Mediterranean Knights have a near-impossible task to qualify for AFCON 2025 with two games left

The Libyan national team head coach has issued a fresh directive to the player ahead of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers matches in the November international break.

Libya are bottom of Group D with one point after four games, including two losses against the Super Eagles of Nigeria, a defeat to Benin Republic, and a home draw against Rwanda.

Libyan national team staff and players during their training before CAF cancelled the match against Super Eagles. Photo from @Libyan_FF.

Source: Twitter

The second match against Nigeria was forfeited after the Confederation of African Football (CAF) ruled that the Libyan Football Federation broke disciplinary ethics during the airport hostage saga.

Libyan FF confirmed it will appeal the decision as it pleads that the organisation reduce the fine and reschedule the forfeited match at a neutral venue.

Libyan players to converge early

According to Libya Akhbar, head coach Nasser Al-Hadhiri has ratified the 25-man squad for the upcoming AFCON 2025 games against Rwanda and Benin Republic.

Libyan News Agency added that Al-Hadhiri has directed the players, all of whom are home-based, to converge in Benghazi for preparatory training, with their domestic league yet to commence.

The games scheduled for November 14 in Kigali and 18 in Benghazi are a must-win for the Mediterranean Knights if they are to have any chance of qualifying for AFCON 2025.

The Libyans could really be helped by their early preparations as the team is still budding under Al-Hadhiri, who became the coach after the September international break.

How Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025

Legit.ng analysed how Libya could qualify for AFCON 2025 despite CAF's verdict favouring the Super Eagles and leaving the North Africans on the brink of missing out.

Their path to the tournament in Morocco is not entirely in their hands as they will need help from Nigeria, which they mistreated, making it nearly impossible to happen.

4 key demands as Libyans protest

Legit.ng analysed the four key demands of Libyan football fans after they trooped out to the streets to protest against CAF sanctions after the airport hostage incident.

The protest leaders recognise the need for the image of Libyan football to improve as it would aid their global perception and prevent marginalisation on the continent.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng