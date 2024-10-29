The Super Eagles in recent years have witnessed a surge in players with dual nationality looking to represent Nigeria

More recently, several players, including Chelsea's Tosin Adarabioyo and Monaco's George Illenikhena, have been linked with donning the green and white of the Nigerian team

Super Eagles and Fulham midfielder Alex Iwobi has detailed one thing that would attract more foreign-born players to represent Nigeria

In recent years, the Nigerian national team has seen a notable increase in the number of foreign-born players eager to don the green and white.

Many of these players, with roots and ancestral ties to Nigeria, have subtly expressed their desire to represent the Super Eagles. However, while some receive the call-up to join the national squad, others do not, and unfortunately, some are poached by countries outside Africa.

Alex Iwobi during the Africa Cup of Nations match between Nigeria and Angola at Stade Felix Houphouet Boigny on February 2, 2024

Source: Getty Images

This rollercoaster of events has sparked discussions about how to create lasting solutions that would make the Super Eagles more appealing to players of all backgrounds.

In addressing this issue, Fulham midfielder, Alex Iwobi, emphasised that the prospect of winning a major tournament could significantly influence foreign players' decisions to represent Nigeria.

Iwobi speaks on foreign-born players

In an interview with Sky Sports, the 28-year-old midfielder highlighted that winning a major tournament could be a crucial factor in changing how players perceive the Super Eagles.

"Yeah, of course, especially with the kind of talent we have in Nigeria now,” he said.

“Unfortunately, we lost in the final of the AFCON, but if we continue to progress and win competitions, it’ll attract players not just from England, but also from Spain and Germany to represent their true heritage."

Iwobi also noted that the decisions of a few foreign-born players to switch allegiances could influence others in similar situations.

It's worth mentioning that the Super Eagles last tasted a major title triumph in 2013 during the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in South Africa. Since then, the team has experienced a series of near misses and disappointments.

However, the Nigerian squad is determined to clinch the AFCON title in Morocco and currently sits atop their group, according to data from Fotmob.

Source: Legit.ng