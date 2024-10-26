Rasheedat Ajibade Nets Brace As Super Falcons Defeat Algeria in Friendly Clash

Rasheedat Ajibade proved too hot for the Atlas Lionesses as the Super Falcons defeated their Algerian counterparts

The Super Falcons of Nigeria defeated the visiting Algerian side in the first of two friendly matches between the teams.

It is the first time that the Falcons are playing international friendly matches on home soil since the Aisha Buhari Invitational Tournament in 2021.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade produced a five-star performance as she grabbed a brace for the home side inside the Remo Stars Stadium in Ogun State.

Rasheedat Ajibade grabbed a brace in Nigeria's 2-0 win over Algeria. Photo: Eddie Keogh.

The nine-time African champions started the encounter on a blazing note, firing from all cylinders.

In the 12th minute, the returning Super Falcons prodigy Folashade Ijamilusi threatened with a long-range effort from the edge of the box but was saved by Algerian keeper

Ajibade opened the scoring in the 24th minute when she paced into the danger area before lobbing the ball over the goalkeeper.

The Atletico Madrid Women striker scored a stunner in first-half stoppage time to send the entire stadium agog.

Ajibade rifled a right-footed shot from about 25 years out, and it went straight into the net, 2-0 Nigeria, Brila FM reports.

The North Africans stepped up their game in the second half, and it became a cagey affair.

Both teams made efforts to get the goals, but somehow Ajibade had completed the job for the hosts as it ended Nigeria 2-0 Algeria.

Oshoala left out of friendlies

Legit.ng earlier reported that the new Super Falcons head coach, Justine Madugu, released his first 25-man squad, and some notable big names were missing.

Madugu was named interim head coach last month after American boss Randy Waldrum stepped aside after three years in charge, citing family reasons.

Six-time African Women's Footballer of the Year, Asisat Oshoala, was a notable omission from the squad. Houston Dash star Michelle Alozie was also overlooked.

