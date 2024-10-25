Nigeria vs USA will see both nations rekindle their rivalry in the quarterfinal of the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup

The Flamingos head into the knockout fixture with a perfect record as they hope to reach the semis yet again

Having lost their opening game of the tournament, the United States bounced back with wins over Colombia and Korea to reach the knockout phase

The Nigerian U17 Women's national team will take on their United States counterparts in the quarterfinal of the 2024 FIFA U17 Women's World Cup.

Both teams rekindle their rivalry following their last meeting at the same stage during the 2022 edition, where the African side secured victory.

Flamingos head into this clash with a perfect record, having won all three matches in the preliminary rounds.

Nigeria vs USA is scheduled for Saturday, October 26. Photo: Pedro Vilela.

Source: Getty Images

Nigeria dominant in the group stage

Coach Bankole Olowookere's side thrashed New Zealand 4-1 in their opening game with Shakirat Abidemi Moshood, Khadijat Taiwo Adegoke, Faridat Abdulwahab, and Taiwo Tewogbola Afolabi all on the score sheet.

The team followed up with a 4-0 win over Ecuador in their second game. Moshood scored a brace, with Chidera Harmony Chidi and Peace Mary Effiong also scoring, Sports Ration reports.

Flamingos managed a 1-0 win over the host nation, the Dominican Republic, in their final group game, with Moshood scoring from outside the area in the closing stages.

Stuttered start for the USA

Although the United States lost their opening game of the tournament 3-1 to Spain, they bounced back with a 2-0 victory over Colombia in their second game.

The Yankees thrashed the Korea Republic 5-0 in their final group game, with striker Melanie Barcenas netting a brace at the Estadio Cibao FC.

Both teams seek a ticket into the semi-finals making this a mouthwatering fixture as Flamingos will be hoping to replicate their success from 2022.

Time and where to watch Nigeria vs USA

FIFA has scheduled the game between the Flamingos of Nigeria and the USA for the Estadio Felix Sanchez on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

Kick off at 8.30pm Nigerian.

The match would be live on FIFA Plus and StarTimes.

Predicted Line ups

Nigeria - Uzoma; Adegoke, Ibrahim, Adebayo, Ekezie; Abdulwahab, Moshood, Afolabi, Chidi, Animashaun, Effiong.

USA - O'Steen; Travers, Gilmore, Armstrong, Scott; Fuller, McCammon, Barcenas, Ascanio, Johnson; Long.

How Nigeria defeated the Dominican Republic

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Flamingos came out blazing and dominated the early proceedings, producing three shots on target in the opening 10 minutes, but goalkeeper Jaylen Rondon was up to the task.

The Nigerian’s persistence with long-range shots finally paid off in the 88th minute when Shakirat Moshood’s effort, her fourth goal in the tournament, beat Rondon after the Dominicans cleared a corner.

