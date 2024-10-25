The Libyan Football Federation have identified a new target in their fight against the NFF and CAF

CAF conducted a hearing with representatives from both countries and the Tunisian pilot on the flight

The Libyans have threatened action against the pilot for making alleged false claims during his testimony

The Libyan Football Federation are reportedly targeting the Tunisian pilot who flew the Super Eagles to and fro during their hostage ordeal in Libya two weeks ago.

Libyan authorities dangerously redirected the plane, due to land in Benghazi to a remote airport in Al Abraq, about 150 miles away, despite unfavourable conditions.

Al Abraq International Airport, where the Super Eagles were held hostage. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

The Nigerian Football Federation submitted an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football, forcing a postponement of the match and an official investigation.

Libyan FA threatens Tunisian pilot

As seen in a video circulating on social media, Tunisian pilot Captain Abdellatif Merchergui narrated the team's ordeal and how his experience prevented a disaster.

Captain Merchergui was reportedly invited to testify over a video call during CAF's disciplinary hearing in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, on Tuesday.

His account of the incident implicates the Libyans after confirming he was forced to fly the aircraft to Al Abraq against the flight plan and lack of safety measures.

According to Libya Akhbar, Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani, a member of the Executive Committee of the African Union, labelled the claims by Merchergui as “false and slanderous”.

He added that it was made in the pilot's personal interest “Instead of adhering to diplomatic relations between the two neighbouring countries, Libya and Tunisia.”

Al-Shalmani added that legal action will be instigated against the pilot based on “violating the rules of integrity and honesty.”

CAF are reportedly going through the documents and testimonies of all parties, and a verdict is expected soon.

Libyan FA readies next action

Legit.ng reported that the Libyan FA has prepared for their next action in case they lose the case against Nigeria before CAF's disciplinary committee after the airport hostage saga.

The North Africans are reportedly preparing for their appeal and ready to go as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sports to absorb themselves of wrongdoing.

