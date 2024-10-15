How Tunisian Pilot’s Experience Saved Super Eagles From Plane Crash in Libya
- The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage for 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport by Libyan authorities
- The hostage situation came after the team's plane was dangerously redirected to another airport a few minutes from landing
- The Tunisian pilot who flew the plane has explained how close the team were to suffering what could be a devastating crash
The Super Eagles staff and players were close to suffering a devastating plane crash aboard their flight in Libya, but the pilot’s experience proved vital in averting disaster.
Nigerian players and staff were held hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport by Libyan authorities after their plane was redirected a few minutes from landing in Benghazi.
Libyan authorities withdrew the flight's landing approval a few minutes to descent in Benghazi, rerouting the flight to a remote airport 150 miles east of Benghazi.
How pilot's experience saved Super Eagles
As seen in a video circulating on social media, the Tunisian pilot who flew the Super Eagles to and fro has explained how close the team was to disaster after they were redirected in Libya.
He confirmed the flight plan was to land in Benghazi, which they got approval from the Libyan Civil Aviation Authority before leaving Nigeria.
The Libyans withdrew approval based on “order from the highest authority” and diverted the plane 150 miles eastward of Benghazi, which he confirmed was a perilous move.
“Thank God we made it safely and landed safely in Al Abraq, as the airport wasn't domestic, not well equipped, for landing, we had to make it visually,” he said.
“It was our first and last chance… Thank God I worked there for two years before I changed companies, so I know the area very well, and it was not an easy matter at all,” he added.
The team left Libya yesterday evening and arrived in Nigeria. CAF's statement this afternoon confirmed the match had been postponed.
Libya FF threatens legal action
Legit.ng reported that Libya FA threatened legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation after they failed to play the scheduled AFCON 2025 qualifier match.
The statement hinted that the Libyans acted in retaliation for their experience in Nigeria last week, refusing to take responsibility but blaming the Nigerian authorities.
Source: Legit.ng
