The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left unattended upon their arrival at Al-Abraq Airport for the Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Members of the Nigerian contingent were confined to the lounge of the airport for a period spanning about 20 hours

The former President of the Libyan Football Federation has hinted at why the country should not be sanctioned for the unsavoury event involving the Super Eagles

As the Confederation of African Football (CAF) prepares to take action over the airport incident involving Nigeria’s Super Eagles at Al-Abraq Airport in Libya, stakeholders from both nations continue to defend their respective positions.

It should be recalled that the Super Eagles were stranded for nearly 20 hours upon their arrival at the Libyan airport, sparking widespread condemnation.

The incident, which prompted a statement from CAF, has now been referred to the football governing body's disciplinary committee.

However, with a ruling looming, recently resigned Libyan Football Federation (LFF) president, Abdul Hakim Al-Shalmani, has hinted at reasons CAF should reconsider potential sanctions against Libya.

Libya FA chief speaks on airport saga

Speaking to CAF's executive committee, as reported by Punch Sports, the former Libyan Federation president highlighted the challenges the Mediterranean Knights faced upon their arrival in Nigeria for the first leg of their AFCON qualification fixture. Despite those obstacles, he emphasised, the Libyan team went ahead and played the match, losing by a single goal.

Al-Shalmani also reminded the hearing committee of Libya’s history of extending warm hospitality to African teams, citing as an example the recent Sudan-Ghana match hosted at Benina Stadium.

CAF president, Patrice Motsepe, has strongly condemned the incident at Al-Abraq Airport. However, the final decision rests with the football governing body’s disciplinary committee, which is meticulously reviewing the events before issuing its ruling.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

