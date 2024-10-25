Libyan FA ‘Admits’ Guilt, Prepares Next Step Ahead of CAF Verdict: Reports
- Football fans are still awaiting CAF's verdict on the Super Eagles' 16 hours airport hostage ordeal in Libya
- The African football governing body has conducted a hearing after receiving details from both federations
- Latest reports suggest the Libyan Football Federation is preparing for a response to possible CAF sanctions
The Libyan Football Federation has reportedly prepared for their next action ahead of possible CAF sanctions over the Super Eagles' airport ordeal.
Libyan authorities rerouted the Super Eagles' chartered flight due to land in Benghazi to Al Abraq, despite all conditions indicating it could end in a disaster.
At Al Abraq International Airport, the players and staff of the Nigerian national team were left stranded for about 16 hours with no basic amenities, leading to the postponement of the match.
The Nigerian Football Federation lodged an official complaint with CAF, which opened an official investigation into the incident, and a verdict is expected soon.
Libyan FA prepares next step
CAF conducted a hearing at its 46th Ordinary General Assembly in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, with former NFF President and FIFA Council member Amaju Pinnick representing Nigeria, while Secretary General Nasser Al-Suwaie represented Libya.
The Tunisian pilot who flew the Eagles’ chartered flight also reportedly presented technical details surrounding the plane's rerouting from Benina to Al Abraq.
As noted by Sports Village Square, the verdict is expected this weekend, and the Libyans are already preparing for the next course of action regarding the possible outcomes.
According to Libya Al Ahrar TV, the Libyan FF will appeal the decision as far as the Court of Arbitration for Sports if it loses the case after CAF President Patrice Motsepe promised severe sanctions if foul play is found.
The NFF are pushing to be awarded three points and three goals as their hosts were responsible for the forfeiture and have received backing from two West African countries, Senegal and Cameroon.
Libyan player pleads guilty
Legit.ng reported that a Libyan footballer pleaded guilty for his country for the inhumane treatment of the Super Eagles players at Al Abraq International Airport.
Beşiktaş star Moatasem Al-Musrati’s statement on Facebook explaining why the incident occurred serves as an indictment of Libya for acting in retaliation.
