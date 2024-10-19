The Nigerian Football Federation has reportedly met CAF's deadline for document submission after airport ordeal

CAF issued an ultimatum to Libya and Nigeria after the Super Eagles were held hostage at Al Abraq Airport

The Libyan Football Federation have distanced themselves from the situation, instead blaming authorities

The Nigerian Football Federation has pushed further in its case against the Libyan Football Federation by meeting CAF’s deadline ahead of a disciplinary verdict.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage at Al Abraq International Airport, forcing a cancellation of the proposed AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg match.

Super Eagles players and staff at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

CAF postponed the match and referred the matter to its disciplinary committee, setting an ultimatum of October 20, 2024, for both counties to submit relevant documents.

NFF meets CAF's deadline

According to Daily Trust, the NFF have complied with CAF's ultimatum and have submitted all relevant documents to the disciplinary committee to prosecute Libya.

“We have already submitted all the relevant documents for the attention of the disciplinary committee,” a top official of the NFF told the publication.

“Even before we returned to Nigeria, we were ready with everything needed to prosecute our case against Libya. So, we have done what is expected of us.”

“Right now, we are only waiting for the verdict,” he concluded.

The Libyan Football Federation, in earlier statements, have distanced themselves from the plane diversion, claiming it was from the country's highest authorities.

Kenyan star blames Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that Kenyan star David Ochieng blamed Nigeria for the Super Eagles' airport hostage experience in Libya, claiming they are guilty of such too.

The Harambee Stars defender was part of the team that was mistreated in Nigeria during the 2014 World Cup qualifier in Calabar in 2013, where they were made to train in a primary school.

AU intervened in Libya vs Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that the African Union mediated between Libya and Nigeria to help facilitate the freedom of the Super Eagles players who were held hostage in Al Abraq.

The incident attracted global attention when Nigerian captain Troost Ekong raised an alarm on social media about the team's ordeal in the North African country.

Source: Legit.ng