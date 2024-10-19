NFF Confirms Key Update on Impending CAF Sanction After Libya Airport Saga
- The Nigerian Football Federation has reportedly met CAF's deadline for document submission after airport ordeal
- CAF issued an ultimatum to Libya and Nigeria after the Super Eagles were held hostage at Al Abraq Airport
- The Libyan Football Federation have distanced themselves from the situation, instead blaming authorities
The Nigerian Football Federation has pushed further in its case against the Libyan Football Federation by meeting CAF’s deadline ahead of a disciplinary verdict.
Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage at Al Abraq International Airport, forcing a cancellation of the proposed AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg match.
CAF postponed the match and referred the matter to its disciplinary committee, setting an ultimatum of October 20, 2024, for both counties to submit relevant documents.
NFF meets CAF's deadline
According to Daily Trust, the NFF have complied with CAF's ultimatum and have submitted all relevant documents to the disciplinary committee to prosecute Libya.
“We have already submitted all the relevant documents for the attention of the disciplinary committee,” a top official of the NFF told the publication.
“Even before we returned to Nigeria, we were ready with everything needed to prosecute our case against Libya. So, we have done what is expected of us.”
“Right now, we are only waiting for the verdict,” he concluded.
The Libyan Football Federation, in earlier statements, have distanced themselves from the plane diversion, claiming it was from the country's highest authorities.
