The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded upon their arrival at Al Abraq airport for their scheduled Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

Members of the Nigerian contingent were confined to the lounge of the largely underutilized airport for a period spanning 20 hours

A Nigeria Football Federation chief has subtly hinted at the mastermind behind the harrowing incident the Nigerian team was subjected to at the Libyan airport

The ordeal faced by the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Libya continues to make headlines as the Confederation of African Football (CAF) intensifies its investigation into the incident.

The Nigerian contingent was stranded at Al Abraq airport for nearly 20 hours upon arrival, ahead of their crucial Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification fixture.

Player of the Super Eagles of Nigeria were left unattended to at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @nff.

Source: Twitter

This distressing situation has sparked widespread criticism from the global football community, with CAF issuing a strong statement condemning the unfortunate events.

As the governing body prepares to issue its final verdict, a new report has surfaced, with a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official hinting at the possible mastermind behind the troubling incident.

NFF hints at mastermind behind airport saga

According to a report by media outlet OwnGoalNigeria, a Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, identified the Libyan Football Federation (LFF) General Secretary, Nasser Al-Suwaie, as the mastermind behind the airport incident.

The report explained that the General Secretary intentionally disrupted communication between the Nigerian contingent and the Libyan FA, resulting in the prolonged and unpleasant delay at the airport.

Nigerian football expert, Popoola Taiwo, in an interview with Legit.ng, expressed little surprise at how events unfolded at the Al Abraq airport.

“I wasn’t surprised by what happened between Nigeria and Libya. Why? Because the Libyan captain complained about the treatment they received during their visit to Nigeria for the first leg. I personally expected them to retaliate when we travelled there. However, what they did was far beyond anyone’s expectations.

I believe the players and coaches weren’t involved in this; it seems like a governmental decision,” Taiwo said.

On the potential punishment for Libya, he added:

“The punishment I feel is deserved is that the match should be played in an empty stadium if it’s confirmed they treated Nigeria this way. Though there are pictures circulating, if CAF’s investigation finds them guilty, the match should be held behind closed doors.”

Taiwo also touched on the potential impact on Libyan players, stating:

“Playing the match behind closed doors is a fair outcome. Giving Nigeria three points would unfairly punish the Libyan players, who are also striving to qualify for AFCON. It would reduce their chances, and I don’t believe the players were involved in or agreed to this. They shouldn’t suffer for the actions taken. Additionally, the Libyan FA should be fined.”

CAF is expected to announce its judgment on the incident in the coming days.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng