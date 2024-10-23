The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will announce its verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria saga today

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport

A former chief of the Nigerian Football Federation has informed Nigerians of what to expect in the verdict

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) will announce its verdict on the Libya vs Nigeria saga today, and a former chief of the Nigerian Football Federation (NFF) has explained what to expect.

The NFF lodged an official complaint to CAF after Libyan authorities redirected the Super Eagles' flight and held the players and staff hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport.

Al Abraq International Airport, where the Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage in Libya. Photo from @official_micolo.

CAF's disciplinary board met in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, yesterday during the body's 46th Ordinary General Assembly, where it had a hearing on the case.

Ex-NFF chief speaks on CAF's verdict

Former NFF second vice president Chief Victor Rumson Baribote has shared his thoughts on the saga ahead of the verdict today, explaining what he expects from CAF.

He claimed that the pilot’s evidence of last-minute diversion of the plane to a destination not in the plan offends aviation rules, adding that the Libyans acting in retaliation also offends football rules.

“If one goes by their complaint of not being treated fairly during the first leg in Nigeria, which they didn’t complain officially to CAF as a yardstick, that only is enough proof that amounts to retaliation, and you know it is a known rule that is not allowed in football because retaliation is a straight red card,” Baribote told Punch NG.

Baribote’s views were supported by former NFF presidential aspirant David Doherty, even though he expressed pessimism that anything serious could happen.

“Personally, I think CAF should sanction Libya or hand them a hefty fine with the condition that all their matches going forward will be played outside of Libya,” he said.

“I think CAF is likely to be fair in their approach to this matter, considering other factors, i.e., Arab influence, etc. However, I will wait to see what they dish out tomorrow.”

The verdict is expected to be announced sometime today.

West African countries back Nigeria

Legit.ng reported that two West African countries backed Nigeria as they requested CAF to hand them a walkover in their airport hostage case against Libya.

Senegal and Cameroon supported the NFF's case, claiming the host's inhumane treatment forced the Super Eagles to walk away from playing the match.

