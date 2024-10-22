The Super Eagles team continues to attract interest from several players with ancestral roots tracing to Nigeria

In recent years, the influx of players with origins linked to Nigeria in the Super Eagles team has been on the rise

Genoa defender Alessandro Marcandalli, in a recent interview, subtly hinted at the possibility of representing the Nigerian team

The Super Eagles have steadily become a focal point of interest for players of Nigerian descent over the years.

The recent success of the Nigerian team has sparked a surge in interest from foreign-born players eager to represent the Super Eagles.

One player who has recently joined the ranks of those looking to represent Nigeria is Genoa defender, Alessandro Marcandalli.

Alessandro Marcandalli during the Serie A match between Genoa and Bologna at Stadio Luigi Ferraris on October 19, 2024 in Genoa. Image: Simone Arveda.

The 22-year-old, who made his Italian Serie A debut for La Superba in the fixture against Bologna, recently touched on his interest in representing Nigeria.

The Bergamo-born defender, who rose through the youth ranks of Atalanta, is eligible to represent the Super Eagles through his mother and also qualifies to represent the Italian team through his father.

In a recently surfaced interview, the 22-year-old spoke about which national team he would prefer to represent.

Genoa defender on representing Nigeria

In an interview captured by Atalantini Online, Marcandalli emphasised that he has not yet decided which national team to represent, despite having earned caps for Italy's U20 national team.

“I haven’t thought about it yet; I have time to make that decision. When the time comes, if I receive a call-up, then I will choose,” he stated.

Discussing his Nigerian roots, he added, “I was last in Nigeria when I was 10 years old, but I would like to return soon. It is a land rich in history and culture—my mother's homeland.”

In recent years, the Super Eagles have welcomed a growing list of players with dual nationality.

According to swirling reports from OwnGoalNigeria, there is also a possibility that Chelsea defender, Tosin Adarabioyo, may choose to represent Nigeria. However, it remains to be seen if both players will ultimately opt to join the Super Eagles.

Ilenikhena interested in representing Nigeria

Legit.ng in another report detailed that George Ilenikhena is interested in representing the Super Eagles of Nigeria. The young forward is eligible to represent both the Nigerian team and the French national team through his ancestral roots.

So far, the Monaco star has yet to commit to either nation but is leaning toward the possibility of donning the green and white jersey of the Super Eagles.

