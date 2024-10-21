The Super Eagles of Nigeria were left stranded upon their arrival at Al-Abraq airport in Libya for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

Members of the Nigerian team's contingent were without proper treatment and supplies for a period spanning 20 hours

A Libyan football chief has subtly urged CAF for leniency ahead of its imminent judgment on the seemingly unsavoury turn of events

The Libyan Football Federation (LFF) has renewed its appeal to the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to show leniency ahead of the impending judgment regarding the airport incident involving the Super Eagles of Nigeria.

It should be recalled that members of the Nigerian team's contingent were left stranded and unattended for nearly 20 hours upon their arrival in Libya for what was meant to be the return leg of their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier.

The Super Eagles, confined to Al-Abraq airport, were forced to forfeit the match due to the poor treatment they received from Libyan authorities.

The incident, which drew sharp criticism from CAF in a statement, is set to be addressed at the governing body's upcoming general assembly, where a final verdict is expected.

Ahead of the CAF Congress, the Libyan FA's general secretary, Nasser Al-Suwaie, who also serves as interim president following the resignation of the former president, Abdelhakim Al-Shalmani, has urged CAF to temper justice with mercy.

He argued that the unfortunate situation involving the Nigerian team was largely beyond the federation’s control, citing state-level decisions regarding the plane landing and airport conditions as the primary cause.

Libya FA chief subtly begs CAF

Speaking to the press, as reported by Vanguard News, the FA chief highlighted several logistical issues that contributed to the poor treatment of the Super Eagles.

CAF's disciplinary committee is expected to impose a significant sanction on the Libyan FA, with a potential ban not being ruled out.

According to a report by the media outlet, Leagues Reporter, Nigeria is expected to be awarded three points and three goals, along with a ban for Libya from playing at home for three matches, in addition to a fine.

CAF sanction for Libya surfaces

Legit.ng in another report detailed the CAF sanctions against Libya following the airport incident involving Nigeria.

The report emphasised that the governing body is preparing to impose a heavy fine on Libya, along with other significant penalties.

