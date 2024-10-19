Victor Boniface and his Super Eagles teammates were left unattended upon arrival in Libya for their scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualification fixture

The Bayer Leverkusen forward was one of several players who took to social media to vent his frustration with the antics of the Libyan Football Federation

Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, has offered a crucial update on the health status of the forward in the aftermath of the Libya airport ordeal

Criticism and reactions continue to flood in following the airport incident involving Nigeria's Super Eagles upon their arrival in Libya.

The Nigerian team was left stranded at Al Abraq Airport by their hosts ahead of their originally scheduled 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualification match against Libya.

Several Nigerian players, including Victor Boniface, took to social media to express their dissatisfaction with the distressing situation they faced.

Victor Boniface is pictured at the Al Abraq airport in Libya. Image: @WTroostEkong.

This outcry prompted widespread condemnation, leading the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to issue a strong statement criticising Libya's unprofessional conduct.

Ultimately, the Super Eagles decided to forfeit the match, and the players have since returned to their respective clubs to resume their seasons.

In the aftermath of this ordeal, as club football resumes, Bayer Leverkusen coach, Xabi Alonso, has provided an update on the health status of striker, Boniface.

Alonso provides an update on Boniface

Speaking to the media, as reported by Frankfurter Allgemeine, the Spanish tactician expressed his displeasure regarding the incident involving his forward at the Libyan airport.

However, he assured fans that Boniface is expected to be available for their upcoming Bundesliga clash against Frankfurt.

"We have spoken. What happened is not pleasant, but he has had enough time to train," he stated.

So far, Boniface has been pivotal to Bayer Leverkusen's strong start to the season, contributing an impressive seven goals involvements in nine appearances.

The versatile forward is anticipated to lead the attack for Die Werkself when they face Dino Toppmöller’s side in their next Bundesliga match.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions, a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

