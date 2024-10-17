The Super Eagles of Nigeria were held hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport

The Nigerian Football Federation made an official complaint to the Confederation of African Football

A report in the Nigerian media has suggested when CAF’s ruling on the incident could be expected

The verdict of the Confederation of African Football on the Super Eagles' hostage ordeal in Libya could be expected soon, according to a report in the Nigerian media.

Libyan authorities held the Super Eagles hostage for about 16 hours after dangerously rerouting their plane, which was due to land in Benghazi to Al Abraq International Airport.

Super Eagles players and staff at Al Abraq International Airport in Libya. Photo from @official_micolo.

Source: Twitter

The team, led by captain William Troost-Ekong, abandoned the match and flew back to Nigeria almost 24 hours later, despite pressure from African football authorities to go ahead.

Date set for CAF's verdict

The Nigerian Football Federation lodged an official complaint with CAF detailing the foul play by the Libyans. The report was acknowledged, and the match was delisted.

CAF referred the matter to its ethics and disciplinary board and made no further comments, pending the time the committee will conclude its investigation.

According to Score Nigeria, a verdict on the incident is expected next Tuesday, October 22, 2024, when CAF holds its meeting in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The publication adds that hearing a verdict depends on the committee's work, who are expected to give feedback to the governing body.

Possible sanctions Libya could face

The Mediterranean Knights' FA left the Nigerian team unattended at the Al Abraq airport for about 20 hours.

Article 31 of CAF’s rulebook outlines the reception requirements expected of a host in a qualification fixture, which Libya clearly violated.

