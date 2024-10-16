The Super Eagles of Nigeria were subjected to a harrowing experience upon their arrival for their Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Libya

Members of the Nigerian team contingent eventually opted to forfeit their scheduled fixture after being left stranded at Al Abraq for around 20 hours

In the aftermath of their arrival in Nigeria, players of the Super Eagles were spotted celebrating at a nightclub in a recent video

Players of the Super Eagles of Nigeria took time to celebrate after enduring a harrowing ordeal at Al Abraq Airport in Libya.

The Nigerian team was left stranded upon arrival in Libya, ahead of what was meant to be the reverse fixture of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers.

With no food or drinks available, the Super Eagles were forced to spend the night in the lounge of the largely underutilized airport.

This unsavoury incident sparked widespread reactions across the international football community and eventually led to the Nigerian team forfeiting the match. In response, the Confederation of African Football (CAF) issued a statement condemning the act and subsequently postponing the fixture.

After returning home from the ordeal, the Nigerian players were seen partying in Abuja, taking some time to unwind after their challenging experience.

Super Eagles players party after Libya experience

As seen in a viral video shared on social media, several Super Eagles players, including captain William Troost-Ekong, Atalanta’s Ademola Lookman, midfielder Alex Iwobi, and the defensive duo of Calvin Bassey and Semi Ajayi, were spotted celebrating at a nightclub after their harrowing experience in Libya.

The video, which has garnered widespread attention, has sparked mixed reactions among fans, with many commenting on the camaraderie between the players.

The Super Eagles' clash against Libya is now expected to be rescheduled, pending CAF's verdict on the unfortunate situation that unfolded.

Sanctions Nigeria could face after Libya saga

Legit.ng in another report detailed the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face after forfeiting their qualification fixture against Libya.

The Nigerian team opted to walk away from the encounter following the events that unfolded at Al Abaq Airport. Article 62 of the CAF AFCON regulations outlines the possible sanctions the Super Eagles could face.

The article also provides room for appeal and exceptions—a rule that may apply in Nigeria's case.

