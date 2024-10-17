4 Key Points As Peter Obi Speaks on Super Eagles’ Hostage Ordeal in Libya
- Former Presidential aspirant Governor Peter Obi has shared his thoughts on Super Eagles' ordeal in Libya
- The Nigerian national team were held hostage for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport
- William Troost-Ekong voiced the players' concerns as they abandoned the match and returned home
Former Presidential aspirant Governor Peter Obi has shared his thoughts on the ordeal of the Super Eagles in Libya, an incident which attracted global attention.
The team were held hostage by Libyan authorities for about 16 hours at Al Abraq International Airport when they arrived to honour the AFCON 2025 qualifier second leg match.
Obi, former Anambra State Governor, published a statement on his official X account, condemning the incident and applauding the players for their patriotism.
Legit.ng analyses the four key points from Obi’s statement.
Four key points from Obi's statement
1. Sympathises with the Super Eagles
The Labour Party presidential aspirant expressed sympathy for the Super Eagles' ordeal in Libya while en route to the AFCON qualifier, an incident for which the North Africans have been condemned globally.
2. Condemns Libya's mistreatment
He further stressed the inhumane treatment received by the team at a remote Libyan airport. He described it as deeply regrettable and sided with the team's decision not to honour the match.
3. Commends the players’ patriotism
Obi applauded the Super Eagles players for their patriotism and patience, which they displayed to remain in high spirits during their ordeal. He further charged them to stay determined and not be discouraged by the incident.
4. Calls for unity and quality leadership
Like in many of his statements, the former governor reiterated to Nigerians to strive for respect and dignity. He added that the country should remain united in calling for quality leadership as they rallied around the team during their ordeal in Libya.
CAF acknowledged NFF's official complaint and has sent the case to its ethics and disciplinary committee, with a verdict expected soon.
Libya FF threatens legal action
Legit.ng reported that Libya FA threatened legal action against the Nigerian Football Federation after they failed to play the scheduled AFCON 2025 qualifier match.
The statement hinted that the Libyans acted in retaliation for their experience in Nigeria last week, refusing to take responsibility but blaming the Nigerian authorities.
Source: Legit.ng
