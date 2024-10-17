Victor Osimhen recently completed a transfer from the Italian Serie A outfit, Napoli, to Turkish club, Galatasaray

The marquee Nigerian forward has so far hit the ground running at the Istanbul powerhouse with goals and assists

In a recent interview, the Nigerian attacker disclosed his primary ambitions with the Turkish powerhouse

Victor Osimhen has made an impressive start at Galatasaray following his transfer from Napoli.

The Nigerian forward, whose future dominated headlines during the summer transfer window, ultimately chose the Istanbul giants after potential moves to Premier League side Chelsea and Saudi Pro League club Al Ahli fell through.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

Osimhen, however, appears to have settled seamlessly at Galatasaray, justifying the trust the Turkish club’s hierarchy placed in him.

According to data courtesy of Fotmob, the former LOSC Lille star has already contributed to five goals in just four appearances for the club.

Amid his stellar form, discussions have emerged about Osimhen potentially challenging for the top scorer award this season.

However, the forward has swiftly dismissed such speculation, detailing what he considers to be his primary aim and ambition with Galatasaray.

Osimhen discloses his primary ambition with Galatasaray

Speaking in an interview on the club's official YouTube channel, the 25-year-old downplayed the idea of competing for the Golden Boot, while praising other strikers in the race.

"These are truly great goalscorers, both in football history and in the present, including myself. But anyone who knows me well understands that I’m not the type of player who puts personal accolades ahead of the team.

"My ambition in joining Galatasaray was never to win the top scorer award but rather to contribute to the team's overall quality.

"I have immense respect for Icardi and everything he's accomplished in football and here at Galatasaray. He's a legend, and we've seen how well we complement each other on the pitch.

"I'm not focused on being the league’s top scorer. If it happens, it happens, but my priority is on my individual contribution and that of my teammates, which is most important for this great club.

"I just want to continue improving. When I get my chances, of course, I aim to score, provide assists, and fight for my teammates. I’m committed to helping both in attack and defense, just as the coach has asked of me.

"I'm ready to give my all. Goals are important, but chasing the top scorer award doesn’t matter to me. Even if I win it, the collective success of this club is what truly matters."

Osimhen, currently recovering from a hamstring injury, is expected to return to action against Antalyaspor.

In the Turkish Super Lig’s top scorer race, Osimhen trails behind, with Besiktas' Ciro Immobile leading the chart with seven goals, followed by Fenerbahce’s Edin Dzeko and İstanbul Başakşehir duo Krzysztof Piatek and João Figueiredo, who each have five goals.

