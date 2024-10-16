Super Eagles Forward Explains Why He Is Frustrated at Bayer Leverkusen
- Nigerian forward Nathan Tella completed a transfer from Southampton to Bayer Leverkusen in the summer of 2023
- The versatile attacker was an integral part of Die Werkself's impressive Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal triumphs last season
- In a recent interview, the Nigerian forward detailed why he is currently frustrated with the German Bundesliga outfit
Super Eagles forward, Nathan Tella, has expressed his frustration with his current situation at Bundesliga club, Bayer Leverkusen.
Tella, who joined the BayArena side in the summer of 2023, played a crucial role in their record-breaking season, helping the team secure both the Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal titles under manager Xabi Alonso.
Known for his versatility, Tella’s standout performances earned him a call-up to the Nigerian national team.
However, his playing time has taken a significant hit this season, which has caused growing frustration for the forward.
The former Burnley attacker, who made an impressive 39 appearances during his debut campaign with Leverkusen, has managed just six appearances this season, with only one start in the league, according to data courtesy of Fotmob.
This sharp decline in minutes has clearly left Tella unhappy, and he recently voiced his frustrations in an interview.
Tella explains why he is frustrated
In an interview with German newspaper BILD, Tella expressed his frustration over his limited playing time this season.
"It's frustrating, to be honest," Tella admitted.
"But I’ve spoken to the coach, and he assured me that opportunities will come and that I just need to be patient. When I get my chance, I need to make the most of it. I believe I’ve performed well and that I’m training hard."
He added, "Now it’s up to the coach to trust me. He makes the decisions, and they’ve worked well so far."
Although naturally a striker, the 25-year-old has often been deployed as a wingback for Bayer Leverkusen.
Tella also acknowledged that adapting to this new role is part of his ongoing development as he strives to improve his game.
