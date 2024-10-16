Galatasaray recently completed a transfer for Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen from Italian Serie A outfit Napoli

Although the transfer is labelled as a straight loan, it was one that caught many fans of the club and beyond off guard

A former Galatasaray player has explained how he reacted to the Istanbul club's signing of Osimhen in a recent interview

Galatasaray's signing of Victor Osimhen remains one transfer move that continues to astound many in recent times.

The Nigerian forward, who witnessed his future unfold during the summer transfer window, was heavily linked with clubs within Europe and beyond.

Swirling reports detailed heavy interest from Premier League club Chelsea and Saudi Professional League outfit Al Ahli.

Victor Osimhen celebrates after scoring during the Turkish Super League match between Galatasaray and Kasimpasa at Rams Park Stadium on September 28, 2024. Image: Seskim Photo.

Source: Getty Images

However, any transfer failed to materialise. Nonetheless, just as it appeared Osimhen was set to stay at Napoli, an offer from Galatasaray provided him with a way out, and a deal was quickly agreed upon by all parties involved.

In the aftermath of Osimhen's surprise transfer to the Istanbul club, former attacker, Dževad Prekazi, has detailed how he reacted to the news of Osimhen's signing.

Ex-Galatasaray star speaks on Osimhen's transfer

In an interview as captured by Cumhuriyet, Prekazi expressed his surprise at Osimhen's decision to join Galatasaray, emphasising that the lanky forward would be a valuable addition to the team.

“I couldn’t believe Osimhen would actually come to Galatasaray. I thought he wanted to go to England, but the transfer situation at Napoli was complicated due to the high fees involved,” he remarked.

“I’m not sure how he ended up at Galatasaray, but it’s fantastic. He will undoubtedly make a significant contribution; it’s clear that nobody can contain him.”

Since joining the Istanbul club, Osimhen has made an impressive impact, contributing to five goals in his four appearances, according to data from Fotmob.

The Nigerian forward is expected to return from his injury layoff in the upcoming Turkish Super Lig match against Antalyaspor.

Mourinho names Osimhen's bad trait

Legit.ng reported that Mourinho named Osimhen's bad trait after the striker completed a season-long loan move to Turkish rivals and champions Galatasaray.

The former Chelsea manager knew the Nigerian forward in the Italian Serie A during his time with Napoli when the Portuguese manager was coaching AS Roma.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng