Victor Osimhen is a new Galatasaray player after joining on a season-long loan from Napoli

His presence at Gala gives Fenerbahce head coach Jose Mourinho an extra thing to think about

The Special One has singled out one attribute he does not like about the Super Eagles forward

Jose Mourinho is a fan of Victor Osimhen, but he has named one behaviour from the Super Eagles forward that he doesn't like after the player joined Galatasaray on loan.

Osimhen moved to Turkey on loan after seeing proposed moves to leave Napoli collapse due to different reasons ranging from personal terms and transfer fees.

Mourinho joined Fenerbahce in June, months after he was sacked at AS Roma, and he will earn €10.5 million per year, as noted by , as he tries to win the club's first title in ten years.

Mourinho speaks on Osimhen's bad trait

The Special One reserved special praise for the Nigerian after he moved to Galatasaray and, at the same time, pointed out one bad habit he doesn't like about him.

“Osimhen is a fantastic player, he is a player that if I was in a club with the potential to pay 70-75 million, I would buy him, he's a fantastic player. Galatasaray got an absolutely fantastic player,” he told HT Spor.

“I don't have problems with Victor, in fact, we have a very good relation, but every time I play against him, I speak with him because I don't like the way he behaves, he dives too much.”

“The last time we played against him during Roma vs Napoli, I had this conversation with him: ‘Look, you're one of the two best African players, it's you and Salah… you cannot behave like this.’ He dives too much, and that's my problem with him, but after 10 minutes, we are fine,” he added.

Galatasaray won the league and cup double last season after beating Fener to the title with three points and earned a walkover in the cup after the yellow and blue refused to play.

There are rumours the former Lille striker could leave in January if a top European club comes in for him after reportedly agreeing to a break clause in the loan.

Mikel details Mourinho’s reaction to Osimhen

Legit.ng reported that Mikel Obi detailed Mourinho’s reaction to the news that rivals Galatasaray have poached the Super Eagles forward on a season-long loan.

Mikel explained the incidents that led to Osimhen's proposed move to Chelsea collapsing and shed light on his former manager's reaction to his compatriot moving to Turkey.

