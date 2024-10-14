The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, has reacted to the disturbing plight of Super Eagles players in Libya

Dabiri-Erewa said traveling by road in Libya is most dangerous considering the situation of the war-torn country,

She said the safety of Super Eagles players is paramount to the country urging CAF to treat the matter with the seriousness it deserves

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 5 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international events

FCT, Abuja - The Chairman/CEO, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission (NIDCOM), Hon. Abike Dabiri-Erewa, said the Super Eagles flight was redirected airborne to another city with the plan for them to travel three hours on the road.

Dabiri-Erewa said traveling by road in Libya is most dangerous and not advisable in the war-torn country.

Dabiri-Erewa said the safety of Nigerian players is paramount to the country Photo credit: @nidcom_gov

Source: Twitter

She criticized the treatment meted out to the Super Eagles team by Libya authorities ahead of the AFCON qualifier match slated for Tuesday, October 15.

This was contained in a statement issued by Abdur-Rahman Balogun, Director of Media, Public Relations, and Protocols Unit NiDCOM via the agency’s X handle (formerly known as Twitter) @nidcom_gov.

She said the Libya authorities did not make any provision for the Nigerian team to get to the match venue in another city from the airport.

The host country also frustrated the Nigeria Football Federation's (NFF) efforts to make alternative provisions.

Dabiri-Erewa said Nigerian players, pilots, and others on board the flight were stranded and subjected to inhuman treatment at the airport for no tangible reason for over 13 hours without water, food, rest, and other means of communication.

“The implication of the diversion will now be another three hours of road travel to the main venue of the match, not minding the risk of road travel in Libya, considering the situation of the war-torn country.

“Dabiri-Erewa said the safety of Nigerian players is paramount to the country"

FG wades into Super Eagles' plight in Libya

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the federal government, through the head of the Nigerian mission in Tripoli, Libya, Stephen Anthony Awuru, stated that the mission has maintained contact with the NFF and the Libyan authorities.

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, on Monday morning, October 14, said he has been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng