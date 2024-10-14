Staff and players of the Nigerian national football team (the Super Eagles) are currently stranded in an airport in Libya

The FG said through the head of the Nigerian mission in Tripoli, Libya, Stephen Anthony Awuru, the mission has maintained contact with the NFF, and the Libyan authorities

Legit.ng reports that Nigerian players are in Libya to honour the return leg of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifying match

Legit.ng journalist, Ridwan Adeola Yusuf, has over 9 years of experience covering public journalism.

Tripoli, Libya - Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, on Monday morning, October 14, said he has been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya.

Legit.ng reports that the Super Eagles of Nigeria on Monday morning October 14, 2024, resolved to boycott the return leg of the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifier against 'the Mediterranean Knights' of Libya.

Nigeria's foreign affairs minister, Tuggar, addresses the Super Eagles' frustrating situation in Libya. Photo credits: @WTroostEkong, @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

The match is scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, close to Benghazi.

The boycott by the Super Eagles followed alleged maltreatment by the Libyan government officials who reportedly kept and refused to clear the entire Nigerian team at the Al Abaq airport, 13 hours after they landed.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday morning, October 14, noted that the fatigued and frustrated players have now resolved not to play the match.

Legit.ng gathered that the NFF, supporting the players’ decision, is currently arranging for the team to fly back to Nigeria, effectively pulling them out of the fixture.

FG monitoring Super Eagles situation at Libyan airport

Reacting to the disturbing scenes from Libya, the Nigerian government, through Tuggar said it has taken steps. The government explained that it is waiting for reports for further action.

Tuggar wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle:

“I have been closely monitoring the situation involving the Super Eagles in Libya.

“Through the Head of Nigerian Mission in Tripoli, Libya, Amb. Stephen Anthony Awuru, the Mission has maintained contact with the NFF, and the Libyan authorities since last night. Despite efforts, Libyan authorities have not yet authorized the Nigerian Mission’s trip to Bayda City, where the airport is located.

“In the meantime, the Head of the Nigerian Community in Benghazi, Mr. Morris Eromosele, arrived at the location at 6 am this morning with necessary supplies and internet access. We will continue to follow developments and await a report for further action.”

In the same vein, Dada Olusegun, the special assistant on social media to President Bola Tinubu, confirmed that Tuggar is in touch with the Nigerian mission in Libya.

Olusegun described the development in Libya as “unfortunate”, adding that Tuggar is on the matter.

Libyan captain decries 'poor treatment' in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Libya's captain, Faisal Al-Badri, decried their players' alleged poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the AFCON qualifying match first leg.

Al-Badri lamented that the NFF arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt in Rivers state to Uyo in Akwa Ibom state.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng