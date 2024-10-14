Libyan officials have refused the Super Eagles entry into their country, and the NFF are making consultations

The Nigerian contingent has been left unattended since their arrival on Sunday night, as the airport gates remain locked

Both teams are billed for a crucial second-leg clash at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier

After consulting with the team doctors, the Nigeria Football Federation has been advised not to honour the game against Libya.

The Super Eagles were left stranded at the Al Abaq airport for more than 13 hours after their arrival.

The airport gates remain under lock and key, and the Nigerian contingent has been left unattended since their arrival on Sunday night.

Libyan authorities have left the Super Eagles unattended at Al Abaq airport. Photo: Gabriel Rossi.

Source: Getty Images

Libya are billed to host the Super Eagles in a reverse fixture at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday.

Nigeria won 1-0 against the Mediterranean Knights at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium in Uyo on Friday.

However, Libyan players and officials decried the hostile environment in Nigeria after travelling by road from Port Harcourt to Uyo for the first leg.

Their fans back home urged authorities to hand the same treatment to the Super Eagles when they arrive in Libya.

Super Eagles stranded in Libyan airport

Sports Buddy reports that the Nigerian contingent was scheduled to land in Tripoli on Sunday night, but their flight was diverted to Al Abaq airport, which is two hours away from its original destination.

After arriving in Al Abaq, the players have remained at the airport for over 13 hours.

Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju has disclosed that the NFF has been advised not to honour the game against the Knights. He wrote on X:

"The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) after consulting with the Team doctors and players have been advised not to honour the game due to the health of the players.

"The Nigerian contingent have spent 12+ hours at the Al-Abraq airport. The players have been told to remain calm."

Ekong threatens boycott

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong has broken his silence on the inhumane treatment the team received upon their arrival in Libya for the AFCON qualifier second leg match.

Ekong has expressed his annoyance at his team's ordeal in Libya.

He narrated the incident on his Instagram story and threatened a boycott of the game.

