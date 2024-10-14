The Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Libyan chargé d’affaires in Nigeria following the widely reported maltreatment of the Super Eagles in Libya

Nigeria's players had announced that they were boycotting the AFCON qualifier with Libya after being stranded at an airport for over 14 hours

Like many Nigerians, Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, has been keenly monitoring the situation in the north African nation

FCT, Abuja - The Bola Tinubu government summoned the Libyan Charge d’Affaires in Abuja on Monday, October 14.

Legit.ng gathered that the summon was due to the alleged cruel treatment of the Super Eagles of Nigeria players and officials during their stay in Libya for the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) 2025 qualifying match.

Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs, disclosed the FG's move to newsmen after meeting with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa in Abuja.

Tuggar described the situation in Libya as unfortunate, adding that Nigerian officials from the country’s mission in Libya have been dispatched to engage with the Super Eagles delegation.

Super Eagles players and officials leave Libya

Meanwhile, after more than 14 hours of being delayed at Al Abraq International Airport, the Libyan government cleared the Nigerian flight to bring the players and officials back home.

According to Senator John Owan Enoh, the minister of sports development, the Nigerian players are airborne and en route to Abuja.

Super Eagles resolved to boycott the return leg of the AFCON 2025 qualifier against 'the Mediterranean Knights' of Libya on Monday morning, October 14, 2024.

The match was slated for Tuesday, October 15, at the Martyrs of Benina Stadium in Benina, close to Benghazi.

The boycott by the furious Super Eagles contingent followed alleged maltreatment by the Libyan government officials who reportedly kept and refused to clear the entire Nigerian team at the Al Abaq airport, 14 hours after they landed. The Libyans were accused of holding the Nigerian stars hostage.

A statement by the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) on Monday, October 14, noted that the fatigued and frustrated players have now resolved not to play the match.

Libyan captain decries 'poor treatment' in Nigeria

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Libya's captain, Faisal Al-Badri, decried their players' alleged poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the AFCON qualifying match first leg.

Al-Badri lamented that the NFF arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt in Rivers state to Uyo in Akwa Ibom state.

