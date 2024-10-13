Libyan Fans Decry Poor Treatment in Nigeria, Demand Revenge Ahead of Second Leg

Libyan fans are demanding revenge as they decried poor treatment of the Mediterranean Knights by Nigerian authorities

The Super Eagles won the first leg 1-0 in Uyo, but the visitors lamented unfair treatment when they landed in Nigeria

Both teams clash again on Tuesday, October 15, in Baninah, and Libyan fans are demanding revenge

Libya host Nigeria on Match Day 4 of the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers, and the home fans are demanding revenge.

Fans in the country are agitated, decrying their players' poor treatment when they arrived in Nigeria for the first leg.

Libya captain Faisal Al-Badri lamented that the Nigeria Football Federation arranged poor-quality transportation as they journeyed from Port Harcourt to Uyo for the first leg.

Libyan fans have threatened revenge ahead of the Super Eagles' arrival. Photo: FADEL SENNA.

He claimed they were taken through a bad and dangerous road as they headed to the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Guardian reports.

NFF accused of frustrating Libya

According to him, the NFF deliberately frustrated them in what could have been a smooth travelling experience.

In his reaction, NFF assistant director Emmanuel Ayanbunmi disclosed that Libyan officials only informed Nigerian authorities they were landing in Port Harcourt just three hours before their arrival.

The Super Eagles went on to win the encounter following a last-gasp effort by Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, who scored the winner in the 86th minute.

The reverse leg is billed for Tuesday, October 15, in Baninah, and Libyan fans are demanding revenge.

According to Complete Sports, supporters now want the Libyan Football Federation to take strict measures against Nigeria in the second leg.

Three-time African champions Nigeria top the group 7 points, while neighbours Benin Republic are second with 6.

Boniface concerned over continued goal drought

Legit.ng earlier reported that Victor Boniface has sent a message of supplication to his ‘village people’ after firing blank for the Super Eagles yet again in the 1-0 victory over Libya.

The Bayer Leverkusen striker was on the pitch for 74 minutes before being substituted for Nottingham Forest striker Taiwo Awoniyi but failed to end his national team goal drought.

The striker, who is reputable for making funny posts, took to his social media pages to send a message to his ‘village people’ pleading with them to allow him to score his first goal for the national team.

