Emmanuel Adebayor has decried the treatment meted out to the Super Eagles at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya

Former Arsenal striker Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang has also reacted to the situation, saying such should not be happening

The Super Eagles of Nigeria have abandoned the encounter as they have boarded their chartered plane back to Nigeria

African football legends Emmanuel Adebayor and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have reacted to the Super Eagles' situation at the Al Abaq Airport in Libya.

Local authorities left the Nigerian contingents unattended for more than 15 hours after they arrived on Sunday night.

Players were seen sleeping on the bench, and the team's doctors raised concerns over their health ahead of the match.

Emmanuel Adebayor and Pierre Emerick-Aubameyang have lamented the Super Eagles situation at Libyan airport. Photo: Fared Kotb.

Libya are billed to host the Super Eagles on Match Day 4 of the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers on Tuesday, October 15.

They lost the first leg 1-0 in Uyo, amid claims they were frustrated by Nigerian authorities having travelled by road from Port Harcourt to Uyo.

As the Super Eagles arrived in Libya for the second leg, their flight was diverted to Al Abaq Airport, where they were left stranded, Daily Trust reports.

The NFF has abandoned the match with the Super Eagles heading back to Nigeria, leaving Adebayor frustrated.

The Togolese legend wrote:

"Nigerian Super Eagles were stranded at a Libyan airport, locked in without food, wi-fi, or a place to sleep after their flight was diverted.

"This type of behaviour is unacceptable for the progress of African football. No team should face such treatment. We stand with Nigeria's Super Eagles.

"Respect and fair play must come first on and off the field."

Gabonese legend and former Arsenal of England star Aubameyang said such should not happen in 2024. He wrote on X:

"Anyway that is not possible in 2024 acting like that."

Ahmed Musa calls for CAF investigation

Legit.ng earlier reported that Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa decried the level of treatment meted-out on the Super Eagles upon their arrival in Libya.

The Kano Pillars forward called on the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to investigate the incident, describing it as 'unjust'.

Although he was not part of the trip to Benghazi, the Super Eagles captain has urged CAF to launch an investigation over the incident.

