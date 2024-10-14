Spanish club Sevilla have become the first club to reach out to the Super Eagles held hostage in Libya

The record Europa League winners have two players in the team, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke

Reports suggest that European clubs have moved to get their players out of the North African country

Spanish club Sevilla have reacted to the unfortunate situation of the Super Eagles in Libya as European clubs move to get their players out of the incident.

The Super Eagles stars have been held hostage at the Al Abaq International Airport since their arrival last night as Libyan authorities fail to provide them with adequate resources.

Sevilla's Kelechi Iheanacho in action for Nigeria as Wilfred Ndidi watches on. Photo by AFP.

Source: Getty Images

Their plane was redirected a few minutes from landing to a remote airport while not providing adequate road travel logistics and security for the players.

Over 15 hours since the news broke, the Nigerian players remained trapped in the lobby of the rarely used airport, over three hours away from the Martyrs of February Stadium in Benghazi.

Sevilla sends message to Super Eagles

Spanish club Sevilla have sent a message of support to the Super Eagles player who have been held hostage on arrival in Al Abaq, Libya, since last night.

The Spanish club, which has two players, Kelechi Iheanacho and Chidera Ejuke, on the national team, issued a message of support to the distressed team on their social media.

As reported by Nigerian journalist Tobi Adepoju, European clubs made efforts to extract their players, but there is no way for the players to travel to Benghazi, as there's no security detail.

Ekong reacts to Super Eagles ordeal

Legit.ng reported that Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong reacted to Libya's inhumane treatment of the Nigerian national team at the Al Abaq airport.

Ekong narrated the incident on his social media pages and confirmed that the team will not play as the team are planning on their return back to Nigeria.

Osimhen condemns Libya's hostility

Legit.ng reported that Victor Osimhen condemned Libya's hostility towards his national teammates at the Al Abaq International Airport on arrival in the country.

The reigning African Footballer of the Year, who missed the games due to injury, took to social media to call on relevant authorities to look into the barbaric act.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng